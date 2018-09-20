Leving rescued 2 little boys from abuse by mom's boyfriend, who broke his mother's jaw and strangled 2 different women

CHICAGO, Oct. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Fathers' Rights Attorney Jeffery M. Leving, rescued 2 little boys from the Mom's reportedly abusive boyfriend, obtained a Court Order stopping the mother from moving the children 100 miles away from their father and convinced the Judge to switch custody of the little boys from the mother to DAD!

The biological dad, a devoted father who is very active in his 2 sons' lives, lived close to the mother but, to this dad's great dismay, the mother tried to move the children to a distant County where they would live with the mother's reportedly abusive boyfriend. According to Court records, this boyfriend physically abused the 2 little boys, including one instance when he held one child upside down by the child's ankles, dangling the terrified little boy over a stairway, hurting him both physically and emotionally.

Through the Leving Legal Team's investigation, they found that the mother's boyfriend was reportedly convicted of domestic abuse three different times when he lived in another State. According to Court records, the boyfriend broke his own mother's jaw, and battered two different women by strangling them.

The mother wanted to move with the children and her boyfriend to a distant County away from the only neighborhood the boys had had ever known, away from their friends and, most importantly, away from their dad.

Completely distraught, this dad turned to Leving for legal help. The Leving Team gave this dad the hope and strength he needed. The Leving Team jumped into action, designed an aggressive and skillful legal strategy, and immediately went into Court, seeking emergency relief for these 2 little boys. Leving presented evidence and zealously advocated for this wonderful dad and his 2 little boys. The Judge agreed with Leving and granted dad everything he asked for – including -- changing custody of his two sons from the mother to dad.

Now these 2 boys are in the safe and nurturing environment of their dad's home, back in the neighborhood they grew up in, happily playing with their friends, and no longer afraid of being abused by anyone.

