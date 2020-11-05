Levinson Axelrod Earns New Jersey Tier 1 Ranking From U.S. News - Best Lawyers "Best Law Firms"

What Does A "Best Law Firms" Selection Mean?

Each year, U.S. News – Best Lawyers reviews feedback from thousands of leading lawyers who complete surveys about local law firms and whether they possess the characteristics to be considered among the "best" in their field.

Using these surveys, ­Best Lawyers scores and compares firms in the same region and practice area to assign one of three rankings. Firms ranked in the Tier 1 category are those which were scored the highest by their peers based on the firm's professional references, expertise, client testimonials, cost-effectiveness, and whether surveyed lawyers would refer their own cases or clients to a firm.

This year, as in years past, Levinson Axelrod earned Best Lawyers' highest New Jersey Metropolitan Tier 1 ranking in two practice areas:

Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs

Workers' Compensation Law - Claimants

About Levinson Axelrod, P.A.

Levinson Axelrod is a nationally recognized law firm that has been fighting for injured victims, workers, and families since 1939. Comprised of top-rated trial lawyers, the firm serves clients across New Jersey from 9 office location, each of which is staffed by a New Jersey Supreme Court Certified Civil Trial Specialist or Workers' Compensation Specialist.

Since its founding, Levinson Axelrod has recovered over $1 billion in compensation for clients, and more than $350 million in the past 5 years alone, in cases involving motor vehicle accidents, serious injuries, wrongful death, and workplace accidents.

Recently, the firm has been active in supporting legislation that protect the rights of essential workers who seek workers' compensation benefits after contracting COVID-19 on the job, and successfully resolved one of the first coronavirus workplace exposure cases in the state of New Jersey.

For more information about the firm, visit www.njlawyers.com.

