Levinson Axelrod, P.A. Secured More 2018 Top 50 Verdicts in New Jersey than Any Other Firm

EDISON, N.J., June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Levinson Axelrod, P.A. is a New Jersey personal injury and workers' compensation practice known for its zealous advocacy, personal commitment to clients, and community involvement. It's also secured more than $1 billion in compensation for clients since it was founded in 1939 – and continues to build upon its record of success with some of the state's largest verdicts.

As published by TopVerdict™, Levinson Axelrod attorneys secured 5 of the 2018 Top 50 Verdicts in New Jersey last year. That's more top verdicts than any other law firm in the state.

Compiled annually based on verified court records, TopVerdict's annual lists offer an objective view into the results produced by firms across each state. Because the listings include all areas of practice, inclusion is an achievement few firms ever achieve in their entire history – and one just 3% of firms (Levinson Axelrod included) make more than once.

The firm's largest verdict in 2018 included three car accident cases tied for the 14th largest verdict in the state, and 2 other negligence cases which tied for the 38th largest verdict. These include:

14 th (Tie) - $2.5 million car accident verdict ( Coppola v. Yabon );

(Tie) - car accident verdict ( ); 14 th (Tie) - $2.5 million car accident / underinsured motorist verdict ( Driver v. The Allstate Corp );

(Tie) - car accident / underinsured motorist verdict ( ); 14 th (Tie) - $2.5 million brain injury / motor vehicle accident verdict ( Bayer-Tomaselli v. Siegel );

(Tie) - brain injury / motor vehicle accident verdict ( ); 38 th (Tie) - $600,000 medical malpractice / surgical error verdict ( Rodriguez v. Swaminathan);

(Tie) - medical malpractice / surgical error verdict ( 38th (Tie) - $600,000 premises liability / dog bite verdict (Kassick v. Roberts).

Levinson Axelrod, P.A. is a proven trial practice that has been fighting for injured workers, victims, and families since 1939. Comprised of award-winning attorneys and New Jersey Supreme Court Certified Civil Trial Attorneys and Workers' Compensation Lawyers, the firm serves clients throughout the state from eight office locations. Learn more at www.njlawyers.com.

