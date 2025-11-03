Levitate Achieves HIPAA-Readiness & Expands to Healthcare Vertical to Deliver Digital, Personalized Patient Care

HIPAA-aligned safeguards and expanded capabilities bring Levitate's relationship-first marketing platform to dental and chiropractic practices.

RALEIGH, N.C., Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Levitate , the relationship-first marketing platform combining powerful software with a dedicated team behind it, today announced that it has successfully attested to meeting the requirements of the HIPAA Security Rule, supported by Vanta 's industry-leading compliance platform. This milestone reflects the company's ongoing commitment to data protection and privacy, having implemented and continuously monitored the administrative, technical, and physical safeguards required to support customers' HIPAA compliance needs. Levitate's expansion into the healthcare sector underscores its continued growth into service-oriented, relationship-driven industries, where its platform helps organizations build personal connections at scale and drive measurable value.

With 90% of patients expecting healthcare personalization equal to retail , Levitate's Service-as-Software (SaS) model enables healthcare providers to strengthen patient relationships, improve retention rates, and grow their practices through compliant and scalable communication tools. Healthcare providers face challenges of limited staff resources, growing competition, and the need to balance efficiency with meaningful, personalized communication. With HIPAA-readiness, Levitate is addressing the gap created by the regulatory complexity that makes it difficult for healthcare practices to adopt modern marketing tools, while empowering providers to deliver personalized, digital patient care that instills trust and prioritizes patient privacy.

"Achieving HIPAA compliance is a major milestone for both Levitate and the healthcare sector," said Jesse Lipson, Founder and CEO of Levitate. "This vertical expansion showcases our ability to effectively replicate our relationship-first model across industries in a way that provides tailored results to organizations that depend on trust and personal connection. Stepping into the expansive healthcare space is a natural extension of our mission to help professionals nurture authentic, long-term relationships at scale. Now, healthcare and other patient-focused specialties can use our HIPAA-enabled, easy-to-use platform to engage the people they serve within a framework that fully respects their privacy and security."

In an industry where providers focus first on patient-care and where relationship-based communication is critical–with 80% of individuals reporting they are more likely to make a healthcare appointment if offered a personalized experience –Levitate's tailored platform will address the specific needs of dental and chiropractic practitioners.

From email to text outreach, custom content and automated reminders, retention campaigns, and social media content library with SEO-optimized websites and AI-powered suggested responses, Levitate's new HIPAA-enabled solution will help organizations reduce no-shows, increase repeat visits, communicate important reminders, and allow staff to allocate more time to patient care through minimizing repetitive outreach responsibilities. To read more about all of the features empowering healthcare practices with the new launch, visit Levitate for Healthcare Professionals .

Levitate's distinct Service-as-Software model continues to build on the company's position and capabilities, solidifying itself as more than just a platform, but rather an extension of small businesses nationwide. By pairing technology with a human-first approach, Levitate has earned recognition on the Inc. 5000 list for the third consecutive year, was ranked #195 on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 list , and was featured as a 2025 Top Workplace by USA Today .

