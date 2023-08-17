Levitate Named 66th Fastest-Growing Private Software Company in America by Inc. 5000

RALEIGH, N.C., Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Levitate, a leading SaaS marketing & communication platform, is thrilled to announce its recognition on the prestigious INC. 5000 list . The company was honored as the 502nd fastest-growing private company in the U.S., the 66th fastest-growing private software company nationally, and the 15th fastest-growing private company in the state of North Carolina.

This acknowledgment comes in light of Levitate's outstanding 1170% revenue growth over the past three years. "We're thrilled to have made this distinguished list for the first time," remarked Jesse Lipson, CEO and founder of Levitate. "Our growth is a testament to the stellar work of our employees and the support of over 5,000 customers that rely on Levitate to help them strengthen their most important business relationships."

Levitate launched in 2017 to help relationship-based businesses send more personalized email outreach to clients and referral partners, and it has since evolved into a multi-channel Happiness Platform that helps organizations nurture authentic relationships at scale. The system supports multiple touchpoints, from email to texting, social media, and review generation, among others. Two exciting soon-to-be-announced features will allow customers to further expand their outreach and connection points - all from within Levitate.

The company's agile approach, focusing on direct customer feedback paired with industry & technology trends, has proven successful. In addition to oversubscribing its Series C round of funding Levitate has also been recognized with many other awards this year, including a Stevie Award for Most Innovative Tech Company, an AVA Digital Award for Best Email & Content Marketing Platform, a MarTech Breakthrough Award for Best Content Sharing Platform, a Triangle Business Journal Best Places to Work Award, and Product of the Year in the Sales and Marketing Technology Awards.

As Levitate moves forward, they remain committed to their mission of making the world a happier place by building more authentic relationships.

About Levitate

Levitate, launched in 2017, helps relationship-based businesses nurture authentic connections with their clients, referral sources and prospects. Levitate's Happiness Platform allows users to send tailored emails at scale, post to social media, keep in touch with clients via text, send surveys, generate reviews, schedule meetings, remember key facts about their contacts, and accomplish business goals with a personalized approach. For more information about Levitate, visit levitate.ai.

