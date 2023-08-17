Levitate Named 66th Fastest-Growing Private Software Company in America by Inc. 5000

News provided by

Levitate

17 Aug, 2023, 13:07 ET

RALEIGH, N.C., Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Levitate, a leading SaaS marketing & communication platform, is thrilled to announce its recognition on the prestigious INC. 5000 list. The company was honored as the 502nd fastest-growing private company in the U.S., the 66th fastest-growing private software company nationally, and the 15th fastest-growing private company in the state of North Carolina.

This acknowledgment comes in light of Levitate's outstanding 1170% revenue growth over the past three years. "We're thrilled to have made this distinguished list for the first time," remarked Jesse Lipson, CEO and founder of Levitate. "Our growth is a testament to the stellar work of our employees and the support of over 5,000 customers that rely on Levitate to help them strengthen their most important business relationships."

Levitate launched in 2017 to help relationship-based businesses send more personalized email outreach to clients and referral partners, and it has since evolved into a multi-channel Happiness Platform that helps organizations nurture authentic relationships at scale. The system supports multiple touchpoints, from email to texting, social media, and review generation, among others. Two exciting soon-to-be-announced features will allow customers to further expand their outreach and connection points - all from within Levitate.

The company's agile approach, focusing on direct customer feedback paired with industry & technology trends, has proven successful. In addition to oversubscribing its Series C round of funding Levitate has also been recognized with many other awards this year, including a Stevie Award for Most Innovative Tech Company, an AVA Digital Award for Best Email & Content Marketing Platform, a MarTech Breakthrough Award for Best Content Sharing Platform, a Triangle Business Journal Best Places to Work Award, and Product of the Year in the Sales and Marketing Technology Awards.

As Levitate moves forward, they remain committed to their mission of making the world a happier place by building more authentic relationships.

About Levitate

Levitate, launched in 2017, helps relationship-based businesses nurture authentic connections with their clients, referral sources and prospects. Levitate's Happiness Platform allows users to send tailored emails at scale, post to social media, keep in touch with clients via text, send surveys, generate reviews, schedule meetings, remember key facts about their contacts, and accomplish business goals with a personalized approach. For more information about Levitate, visit levitate.ai.

SOURCE Levitate

Also from this source

Levitate Raises $14M to Help Businesses Keep in Touch More Authentically, Powered by AI

Levitate Launches Highly-Anticipated Integration with Wealthbox®

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.