Levitate Named Among America's Fastest-Growing Companies for Fourth Consecutive Year, Showcasing Consistent & Scaling Momentum

The relationship-first marketing platform extends its multi-year run on the prestigious list, supported by continued momentum in funding and company expansion

RALEIGH, N.C., Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Levitate, the relationship-first marketing platform combining powerful software with a dedicated team behind it, today announced it has been named to the Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies for the fourth consecutive year. Levitate ranked 1,498th nationally, 127th in Software, 39th in North Carolina, and 9th in the Triangle, reflecting the company's sustained growth and continued impact on businesses across the country.

The annual Inc. 5000 list celebrates the most successful entrepreneurial growth stories and has remained a key benchmark for American business success. Levitate's repeated inclusion on the list following its inaugural 2023 ranking is a testament to the company's continued expansion of its platform and investment in customer success, authentic connections, and AI capabilities that make personalized outreach even more effective and accessible for small businesses.

"Our team is thrilled that Levitate has been recognized on the Inc. 5000 list for the fourth year in a row. This accomplishment represents not only our growth as a company, but also reflects the success of the small businesses we serve, and the importance of building authentic relationships," said Jesse Lipson, Founder and CEO of Levitate. "We're excited about what's ahead for the next chapter for Levitate, and continuing to help our customers grow by strengthening the relationships that matter most."

This year's recognition reflects both Levitate's continued business momentum and the growing importance of relationship-driven marketing solutions that help businesses build personal connections in an increasingly digital world. Earlier this year, Levitate announced its $16 million funding round, bringing the company's total capital raised to $71 million. This investment supported the evolution of Levitate's AI roadmap and growth of the company's customer success and sales teams across both the United States and Canada, with the expansion of the company's Raleigh headquarters and opening of a new Canadian hub. This funding was preceded by Levitate's vertical expansion, achieving HIPAA-readiness in late 2025 and bringing its services and platform to the dynamic healthcare industry.

Levitate's placement among the nation's fastest-growing private companies reinforces its role as more than just a marketing platform; it has become a trusted extension of small businesses across America. Levitate now serves nearly 9,000 businesses across a variety of relationship-driven industries.

To learn more, visit levitate.ai.

About Levitate

Levitate is the leading happiness platform built to help relationship-focused businesses grow. With a unique Service-as-Software model, Levitate combines intuitive marketing tools with an in-house content and strategy team to help small businesses build authentic connections with their clients or patients, donors, and volunteers. From email and social media to reviews, referrals, and beyond, Levitate delivers both the technology and human expertise needed to make marketing approachable and effective. Learn more at levitate.ai or follow us on LinkedIn.

About Inc.

Inc. is the premier media brand and playbook for entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

SOURCE Levitate