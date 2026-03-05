Levitate Raises $16M To Bring AI To Relationship-Based Businesses

Round led by Harbert Growth Partners with participation from Northwestern Mutual Future Ventures and Bull City Venture Partners

RALEIGH, N.C., March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Levitate, the AI-powered relationship marketing platform serving more than 8,000 businesses, today announced it has raised $16 million in a new funding round, bringing its total capital raised to $71 million.

The round was led by Harbert Growth Partners , with participation from Bull City Venture Partners and Northwestern Mutual Future Ventures .

Levitate was founded in 2017 with the belief that AI could help relationship-based businesses scale meaningful, personal communication without losing what makes it effective: the human connection. Today, Levitate's platform helps businesses stay top of mind with clients and prospects through consistent outreach, smarter targeting, and automation that still feels personal.

The new investment will accelerate Levitate's AI innovation roadmap, including both internal AI capabilities and customer-facing tools that make it easier for small businesses to execute high-quality relationship marketing at scale. Levitate will also continue to expand its Service-as-Software model, combining intelligent automation with hands-on strategy to help customers drive measurable outcomes.

"Our original thesis was simple: AI should help relationship-based businesses become more consistent, more thoughtful, and more scalable in how they show up for their clients," said Jesse Lipson, Founder and CEO of Levitate. "This investment allows us to build more tools that make AI practical and accessible for small businesses, while continuing to strengthen the Service-as-Software experience our customers rely on."

The company plans to use the funding not only to advance its AI innovation roadmap, but to expand its customer success and sales teams across the United States and Canada, and grow its market reach to serve a broader range of relationship-focused small businesses.

About Levitate

Founded in 2017, Levitate is more than just a software platform – it's a catalyst for building authentic relationships. Levitate's Happiness Platform equips relationship-based businesses with the tools and coaching to cultivate meaningful interactions with clients, donors, referral sources, and prospects. Levitate allows customers to send tailored emails at scale, post to social media, keep in touch with clients via text, send surveys & event invitations, generate & manage reviews, schedule meetings, send handwritten cards, remember key facts about their contacts, manage their website and blog, and more. For more information about Levitate, visit levitate.ai.

