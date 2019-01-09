Leviticus Cardio and Jarvik Heart Awarded R&D Grant From the Prestigious BIRD Foundation

PETAH TIKVA, Israel, January 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Leviticus Cardio, inventors of the versatile transcutaneous Coplanar Energy Transfer (CET) system, together with Jarvik Heart, a global leader in left ventricular assist devices (LVAD), have been awarded a $950,000 grant from the Israel-U.S. Binational Industrial Research and Development (BIRD) Foundation.

The grant will help fund the ongoing development of a fully implanted wireless VAD system which utilizes Jarvik Heart's pump together with Leviticus' CET technology. It will help thousands of patients with severe heart failure live longer and with a better quality of life.

BIRD's funding will be integrated into the first, $2.9 million, phase of the project, designed to reach clinical regulatory trials for the hybrid system.

This comes on the heels of a highly successful long-term multi-animal trial that extended over 6 months.

Michael Zilbershlag, Leviticus Cardio's CEO, says, "We are very grateful to the BIRD foundation for this generous grant. It comes at a crucial development phase of our wireless VAD system after we have achieved a number of very significant milestones and look towards successful human trials."

Peter Hinchliffe, Jarvik Heart Inc. president and COO, stated: "The goal of both Jarvik Heart and Leviticus Cardio is to change the lives of heart failure patients around the world with this unique, wireless system. These funds from the BIRD foundation will help us achieve that goal."

Founded in 2008, Leviticus Cardio (Leviticus-cardio.com) is a medical device company dedicated to improving the clinical outcome for patients with an implanted left ventricular assist device (LVAD) for the treatment of impaired cardiac function. The Company has received funding from The Trendlines Group, Israel's foremost seed- and early-stage investment group, a consortium of acclaimed cardiovascular physicians, private investors and Israel's Innovation Authority (previously, the Office of the Chief Scientist of the Ministry of Economy).

Jarvik Heart, Inc. is a private company that develops miniaturized heart assist devices for the treatment of severe heart failure. The company, formed in 1988, is located in Manhattan, where it conducts development and manufacturing activities. The Jarvik 2000® Ventricular Assist Device successfully sustains and improves the condition of patients awaiting transplants as well as those who have chosen the device for lifetime use.

