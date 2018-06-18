Leviticus Cardio Announces Successful Animal Trial Demonstrating Wireless Power to Jarvik 2000

Leviticus invented the versatile transcutaneous Coplanar Energy Transfer ("CET") system, which permits LVADs to be powered wirelessly. Presently, LVADs are powered by a driveline exiting the patient's body. That driveline restricts patient lifestyle and can cause lethal infections. Leviticus's CET technology has been developed to solve that problem.

New York based Jarvik Heart is an early LVAD innovator that provides LVADs in key medical markets globally. Jarvik heart pumps are highly regarded for their technical excellence, small size, and unique behind the ear cranial pedestal based drive line, which has been shown to result in fewer infections. Tel Aviv based Leviticus Cardio, backed by the Israeli Innovation Authority (IIA) and venture capital investors in Israel, Europe and the United States, is widely respected as the innovator of wireless power for LVADs, a multi-billion-dollar medical device category that has long relied on powerlines that typically enter the patient's chest or abdomen.

Dr. Jiří Malý, MD, Ph.D. from the Institute for Clinical and Experimental Medicine (IKEM), Prague, Czech Republic conducted the surgical implant in the clinical laboratory of the Catholic University in Leuven, Belgium. Dr Maly commented, "I am honored to be involved with a study using the wireless CET to accelerate the use of full implanted LVAD."

Michael Zilbershlag, BSc, MBA, CEO of Leviticus Cardio, said, "This is a very important milestone for us. We are proud to include the Jarvik 2000 among the pumps supported by Leviticus Cardio's wireless CET system and in this particular case, to demonstrate a new hybrid prototype for an implanted VAD to be powered by either wireless or wireline power."

Leviticus Cardio (Leviticus-cardio.com) is a medical device company founded in 2008 dedicated to improving the clinical outcome for patients implanted with a left ventricular assist device (LVAD) for impaired cardiac function. Major investors include The Trendlines Group, Israel's foremost seed and early-stage investment group, a consortium of acclaimed cardiovascular physicians, private investors and the IIA. See http://leviticus-cardio.com/

Jarvik Heart, Inc. is a private company that develops miniaturized heart assist devices for the treatment of severe heart failure. The company, formed in 1988, is located in Manhattan, where it conducts development and manufacturing activities. The Jarvik 2000® Ventricular Assist Device has successfully sustained and improved the condition of patients awaiting transplants as well as those who have chosen the device for lifetime use. See www.jarvikheart.com.

