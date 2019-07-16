Leviticus Cardio Appoints Prof. Mandeep R. Mehra to Its Scientific Advisory Board

PETAH-TIKVA, Israel, July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Leviticus Cardio today announced the appointment of Prof. Mandeep R. Mehra to its Scientific Advisory Board.

"We are very excited that Prof. Mehra has joined our Scientific Advisory Board. He is recognized as one of the world's leading cardiologists in advanced heart failure and cardiac transplantation, and he will provide immediate benefits to our Company," said Michael Zilbershlag, CEO of Leviticus Cardio.

Professor Mandeep R. Mehra has been appointed to the Leviticus Cardio Scientific Advisory Board. Prof. Mehra serves as Medical Director of the Heart and Vascular Center and Executive Director of the Collaborative Center for Advanced Heart Disease at Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston, Massachusetts.

Dr. Mehra said, "This is an opportunity to provide strategic influence on establishing a fully internalized wireless solution for LVADs that we all - the patients and the physicians - are waiting for impatiently."

Leviticus FiVAD™ (Fully Implanted VAD) is wirelessly charged using an external belt along with an internal battery that has proven to last between 6 to 8 hours between charges. Leviticus Cardio's wireless power transfer technology, combined with any existing Ventricular Assist Device (VAD) system, provides a new, robust, comprehensive hybrid solution for Chronic Heart Failure (CHF) patients.

Dr. Mehra serves as Medical Director of the Brigham and Women's Hospital Heart and Vascular Center and as Executive Director of the Collaborative Center for Advanced Heart Disease, Brigham and Women's Hospital. He is a Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School and Editor-in-Chief of The Journal of Heart and Lung Transplantation.

Dr. Mehra has authored and published more than 500 scholarly papers with a specific focus on advanced heart failure including evaluation of novel left ventricular assist devices engineered to reduce the burden of adverse effects and allow use in broader populations of patients. This work, which was published in the New England Journal of Medicine, has resulted in the introduction of novel therapy for advanced heart failure patients. Dr. Mehra is a Past-President of the International Society of Heart and Lung Transplantation (ISHLT) and also past-president of the Heart Failure Society of America (HFSA).

Investor Relations Contact:

Leviticus-Cardio Ltd.

Mr. Haim Yaniv

Office: +972.3.629.2820

Email: haim.y@leviticus-cardio.com

www.leviticus-cardio.com

SOURCE Leviticus-Cardio Ltd.

Related Links

http://leviticus-cardio.com/

