Leviticus Cardio Appoints Prof. Nir Uriel to its Scientific Advisory Board

PETAH-TIKVA, Israel, Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Leviticus Cardio today announced the appointment of Prof. Nir Uriel to its Scientific Advisory Board.

"We are very excited that Prof. Uriel has joined our Scientific Advisory Board. He is a leader in the field of heart failure, mechanical circulatory support and heart transplantation, and he will help us greatly in promoting our wireless solution to the LVAD area," said Michael Zilbershlag, CEO of Leviticus Cardio.

Prof. Nir Uriel joined Leviticus Cardio Scientific Advisory Board.

Prof. Uriel said, "This is indeed a great opportunity for me to take part in promoting the wireless solution for LVAD patients. Driveline infection remained one of the limiting problems of LVAD technology and a solution that will bring wireless LVAD to those patients will improve quality of life and longevity of advanced heart failure patients. I am convinced that it will help many patients around the world and I am proud to take part in promoting this technology coming from Israel."

Leviticus FiVAD™ (Fully Implanted VAD) is wirelessly charged using an external belt along with an internal battery that has proven to last between six to eight hours between charges. Leviticus Cardio's wireless power transfer technology, combined with any existing Ventricular Assist Device (VAD) system, provides a new, robust, comprehensive hybrid solution for Chronic Heart Failure (CHF) patients.

Prof. Uriel serves as the Louis Block Professor of Medicine; Director, Heart Failure, Transplant and Mechanical Circulatory Support at UChicago Medicine. Prof. Uriel specializes in caring for patients who require mechanical circulatory support, including ventricular assist devices (VADs) and is the immediate past Chair of the Mechanical Circulatory Support Council of the International Society of Heart and Lung Transplantation.

Prof. Uriel's research focuses on advanced heart failure physiology, heart transplant and mechanical circulatory support. Prof. Uriel specialized and reported physiological changes and developed treatment algorithms for patients supported with mechanical circulatory support that are being used worldwide. These findings were published in the Journal of American College of Cardiology, Circulation and JHLT and more. He has a strong interest in high-risk transplant populations, including combined multi organ transplant, HIV-positive patients and patients who have received mediastinal radiation due to tumors or prior transplants. Through his research, Prof. Uriel has improved treatment protocols and patient care for these high-risk groups.

Prof. Uriel has published more than 200 original peer-reviewed articles. In addition, he serves as a reviewer for several scientific journals, including American Journal of Transplantation, Journal of American College of Cardiology and Journal of Heart and Lung Transplantation.

Investor Relations Contact:

Leviticus-Cardio Ltd.

Mr. Haim Yaniv

Office: +972.3.629.2820

Email: haim.y@leviticus-cardio.com

www.leviticus-cardio.com

SOURCE Leviticus Cardio Ltd

Related Links

http://leviticus-cardio.com/

