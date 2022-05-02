Leviton Adds Five New Products to Decora Smart® Offering, Expanding Compatibility and Smart Lighting Capabilities for More Homes

The new products share the same set of core features that Decora Smart users enjoy, including remote control, the ability to create and manage scheduling and scenes, and their 'choice of voice'. The My Leviton app allows homeowners to enjoy a seamless whole home solution with app-enabled control of their Decora Smart lighting devices and Leviton Load Center activities.

Decora Smart No-Neutral Switch, Dimmer and Wi-Fi® Bridge

Satisfying the demand for smart lighting in homes lacking a neutral wire in the switch wallbox, Leviton designed its Decora Smart No-Neutral Switch and No-Neutral Dimmer to work with its new compact and discreet Wi-Fi Bridge. Together, these three devices bring the benefits and convenience of smart lighting control to older homes:

Users simply plug in the Decora Smart Wi-Fi Bridge to an available outlet and add it to the My Leviton app on their smartphone or tablet

The Wi-Fi Bridge connects the No-Neutral Dimmer or Switch to My Leviton, as well as to other compatible smart home services, enabling customization and features such as wire-free 3-way applications with Leviton's Decora Smart Anywhere Companions

One Decora Smart Wi-Fi Bridge supports up to 25 Decora Smart No-Neutral devices with up to 2,500 square feet of coverage

Decora Smart Wi-Fi 2nd Gen Motion Sensing Dimmer

With a focus on innovation and convenience for homeowners, the new Leviton Decora Smart Wi-Fi 2nd Gen Motion Sensing Dimmer combines two leading lighting control functions – sensing and dimming – into one contemporary device. Ideal for homes with existing neutral wires in the wallbox, the Motion Sensing Dimmer offers:

Ambient Light Sensing – prevents lights from turning on if there is ample natural light in the room

Night Preset Setting – automatically turns lights on at a lower level for relaxed evening illumination

Built-in Guide Light – softly illuminates a space in the dark, eliminating the need to turn lights on

Motion Snooze – temporarily disables motion detection for a selected amount of time; ideal for use when watching movies or sporting events

My Leviton Room Occupancy Response – unique feature used to turn other Decora Smart Wi-Fi devices in a room ON/OFF together based on motion

Decora Smart Wi-Fi 2nd Gen Tamper-Resistant Outlet

Rounding out the expanded line is the Decora Smart Wi-Fi 2nd Gen Tamper-Resistant Outlet, now compatible with HomeKit/Siri, and featuring benefits such as:

ON/OFF control of general-purpose outlet loads up to 15A, including plug-in lamps, holiday lighting, electronics, and small appliances

Provides a permanently installed solution for plug load control in new construction or retrofit applications

Compatibility with Leviton's Anywhere Switch Companion, enabling users to control anything plugged into the outlet via the wire-free switch

"Expanding the capabilities of our My Leviton smart home solution with these new Decora Smart devices means more homes, despite differences in electrical wiring, can experience the benefits and comfort of smart lighting control," said Greg Rhoades, director of Marketing, Smart and New Technology Products at Leviton. "Our innovative solutions are designed to work together, seamlessly, to provide a rich user experience. Plus, our complete line of Decora Smart products works with a wide range of complementary smart platforms including IFTTT, SmartThings and Schlage for added functionality and convenience."

Leviton's new Decora Smart products are backed by a 2-year limited warranty. All Decora Smart devices are compatible with Decora® and Decora Plus™ screwless wallplates.

To learn more about Leviton Decora Smart solutions, visit www.leviton.com/decorasmart

About Leviton Residential

Leviton residential products are the brand most preferred by builders and electrical contractors. Leviton's award-winning load centers, lighting controls and wiring devices help electrical industry professionals and homeowners create smart and safe living environments that deliver energy savings, convenience and reliability. Learn more at www.leviton.com.

About Leviton

Every day, Leviton is engineering possibilities that make the future happen, meeting the needs of today's residential, commercial, and industrial customers globally. From electrical, to lighting, to data networks, and energy management, Leviton develops thoughtful solutions that help make its customers' lives easier, safer, more efficient and more productive. Driven by its commitment to its customers, the ingenuity of its employees and the safety and quality of its products and solutions, with Leviton, the FUTURE IS ON. For more information, visit http://www.leviton.com, www.facebook.com/leviton, www.twitter.com/leviton, or www.youtube.com/Levitonmfg.

SOURCE Leviton Manufacturing Co., Inc.