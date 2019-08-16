Leviton Expands Lev-Lok Modular Wiring Device Portfolio with USB Tamper-Resistant Receptacles

MELVILLE, N.Y., Aug. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Leviton announced today the launch of its Lev-Lok USB Receptacle, the latest addition to the Lev-Lok modular wiring device portfolio. This extensive new offering of USB Receptacles includes both Type A/A and Type A/C USB port options, 15 Amp and 20 Amp configurations, Commercial Specification Grade and Heavy-Duty Hospital Grade devices, as well as a variety of colors.

"With Type-C USBs emerging as the latest standard for charging and transferring data and being used in the latest laptops, phones, and tablets, we saw an opportunity to expand the Lev-Lok portfolio and address both current and future market needs," said Tony Pulsonetti, director of product management, Leviton Commercial & Industrial. "Designed to be the most powerful in the industry, the Lev-Lok USB Receptacles respond to evolving needs of consumers."

The Type A/A USB Ports deliver a combined total of 3.6A charging current and 18+ watts of power, while the Type A/C USB Ports deliver a combined total of 5.1A charging current and 25+ watts of power, allowing users to charge their devices faster. Both USBs are situated alongside two tamper-resistant receptacles.

The Lev-Lok modular wiring device portfolio consists of a comprehensive selection of receptacles, GFCIs, switches, and occupancy sensors. Lev-Lok employs a simple twist and lock wiring module to provide a safe and secure connection. The simplicity of the modular system lowers the risk of incorrect installation on jobs. Users save time and money as the pre-wired module allows for three times faster installation than traditional wiring.

Whether updating to the latest technology or meeting new codes and requirements, Lev-Lok allows for five times faster swap outs than traditional wiring. The robust construction and performance of Lev-Lok makes it the most cost-effective and reliable solution for high volume projects in hospitals, hotels, airports, schools, and other commercial buildings.

For additional information regarding the entire Lev-Lok portfolio, visit leviton.com/levlok.

About Leviton Commercial and Industrial

Leviton's comprehensive line of commercial and industrial-grade electrical wiring devices provide builders, contractors and specifiers with solutions engineered to withstand the most rigorous commercial environments and harshest industrial applications. Leviton manufacturers everything from commercial, industrial and hospital grade wiring devices, to surge protective devices, electric vehicle supply equipment, temporary power solutions, heavy duty motor starter switches, IEC and NEMA watertight rated devices and more. Learn more at www.leviton.com/commercial.

About Leviton

Every day, Leviton is engineering possibilities that make the future happen, meeting the needs of today's residential, commercial, and industrial customers globally. From electrical, to lighting, to data networks, and energy management, Leviton develops thoughtful solutions that help make its customers' lives easier, safer, more efficient and more productive. Driven by its commitment to its customers, the ingenuity of its employees and the safety and quality of its products and solutions, with Leviton, the FUTURE IS ON. For more information, visit www.leviton.com, www.facebook.com/leviton, www.twitter.com/leviton, or www.youtube.com/Levitonmfg.

