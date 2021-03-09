Leviton Introduces New Decora® Motion Sensors

Featuring state-of-the-art technology and modern aesthetics, the sensors use passive infrared (PIR) detection to monitor a room for occupancy through a segmented lens. Automatic-ON and Manual-ON models are available, providing whole home-solution options for bathrooms, hallways, basements, laundry/utility rooms, garages, pantries and walk-in closets.

"With enhanced performance and fast, easy installation and programming, the redesigned Leviton Decora Motion Sensors offer convenience, security and smart energy saving solutions for many areas within the home," said Tom Babich, product manager, Leviton. "Flexible wiring options and interchangeable line and load wires reduce the likelihood of miswiring, saving time and making installation a DIY-friendly project. Updated aesthetics and a low-profile design allow the devices to blend in with walls for a discreet appearance."

The new Leviton Decora Motion Sensors can replace any standard switch and control LED, CFL, incandescent, halogen, magnetic low voltage and electronic low voltage lighting loads, as well as motor loads. The adjustable delayed OFF time feature can be set for one minute, five minutes, 10 minutes or 20 minutes.

Additionally, a customizable setting for ambient light level helps conserve energy by ensuring the lights will not turn on if there is ample natural light in the room. In line with this, users may also adjust the coverage area of Decora Motion Sensors for more precise, targeted lighting control. Decora Motion Sensors provide a 180 degree field-of-view, 900 sq.-ft. coverage and comply with both the National Electrical Code® (NEC®) and 2019 California Title 24, Part 6 Vacancy Control Device Requirements.

Leviton Decora Motion Sensors are backed by a five-year limited warranty and coordinate seamlessly with other Leviton residential devices. This includes compatibility with Decora and Decora Plus™ screwless wallplates, and color change kits are available in White, Ivory, Light Almond, Gray, Black and Brown.

