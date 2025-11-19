Leviton Introduces New High-Density Solutions and Resources for AI Networks and Hyperscale Data Centers

Company announces new network infrastructure solutions with 3,456-fiber density per rack unit, immersion cooling solutions, additional fiber optic manufacturing capacity and enhanced design support

BOTHELL, Wash., Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Leviton today introduced a new range of fiber optic cabling and connectivity solutions specifically designed for high-density hyperscale and AI networks. Also announced is a set of immersion-ready cables for data center liquid immersion cooling applications. In addition, the company expanded its ability to support data centers globally with added manufacturing capacity, increased design expertise, and new customer resources at Leviton.com/ainetworks.

"Leviton has been a leader in the data center space for 20 years, and we are proud to be on the cutting edge of hyperscale and AI network infrastructure with our new STRATA and TORRENT solutions," said Ross Goldman, Chief Operations Officer, Leviton Network Solutions and Chief Sustainability Officer, Leviton. "As a vertically integrated global manufacturer of fiber optic cable, connectors, assemblies and enclosures, we have the capacity and agility to provide data centers with scalable end-to-end systems, filling very large volume orders and providing rapid response network infrastructure design support."

Leviton introduced the following solutions and resources for data center customers:

STRATA ™ infrastructure solutions enable greater density and faster AI deployment — As bandwidth demand and transceiver speeds in hyperscale and AI data centers rise, so does the overall amount of fiber optic connections. Leviton supports these dense and high fiber count AI environments with their new STRATA ecosystem that includes:

— As bandwidth demand and transceiver speeds in hyperscale and AI data centers rise, so does the overall amount of fiber optic connections. Leviton supports these dense and high fiber count AI environments with their new STRATA ecosystem that includes: New IDX Enclosures with capacity for 6,912 fibers for splicing or interconnect New high density fiber patch panels offering 3,456 fibers in one rack unit using 16-fiber very small form factor MMC connectivity New high count fiber assemblies, array cords, harnesses, and adapter plates using very small form factor MMC connectivity New Mass Connect System for rapid deployment of AI and machine learning fiber networks Five fiber optic factory sites strategically located around the world that are certified by US Conec to manufacture assemblies with MMC connectivity, ensuring product availability and support for large scaling initiatives Regional (Europe, Asia, Middle East) availability for customized cabinet solutions supporting more than 40,000 fibers





TORRENT™ immersion-ready cabling for liquid-cooled environments — As AI data centers deploy immersion cooling to reduce energy and water consumption, Leviton helps customers stay ahead of the curve. The new line of TORRENT copper and fiber solutions are immersion-ready in select immersion cooling fluids, having been tested and found to be acceptable per the OCP Materials Compatibility in Immersion Cooling, Rev 1.0 requirements. Additionally, jacket and insulation materials retained 80% or more of Tensile Strength & Elongation when tested per ASTM D412 after being aged for 14 days at 80°C.

As AI data centers deploy immersion cooling to reduce energy and water consumption, Leviton helps customers stay ahead of the curve. The new line of TORRENT copper and fiber solutions are immersion-ready in select immersion cooling fluids, having been tested and found to be acceptable per the OCP Materials Compatibility in Immersion Cooling, Rev 1.0 requirements. Additionally, jacket and insulation materials retained 80% or more of Tensile Strength & Elongation when tested per ASTM D412 after being aged for 14 days at 80°C. Expanded fiber optic cable manufacturing capacity – In April 2025, Leviton completed a $25 million expansion project that doubled the size of its fiber cabling factory in Fuquay Varina, North Carolina, providing more capacity and scalability to supply U.S. and global data center expansion. With major cable manufacturing and cable assembly facilities in North America and Europe — including a recent European make-to-order factory expansion, doubling the size of the company's footprint — Leviton is in a strong position with proven speed, scale and agility to support customer deployments around the world.

– In April 2025, Leviton completed a $25 million expansion project that doubled the size of its fiber cabling factory in Fuquay Varina, North Carolina, providing more capacity and scalability to supply U.S. and global data center expansion. With major cable manufacturing and cable assembly facilities in North America and Europe — including a recent European make-to-order factory expansion, doubling the size of the company's footprint — Leviton is in a strong position with proven speed, scale and agility to support customer deployments around the world. VAULT collaboration lab — Customers are encouraged to visit the Leviton factories where these solutions are manufactured, to be guided through private, secure demonstration areas for customized solutions. Known as the VAULT, these areas are working labs that showcase next generation STRATA solutions designed in collaboration with hyperscale and AI data center operators for their precise needs.

Customers are encouraged to visit the Leviton factories where these solutions are manufactured, to be guided through private, secure demonstration areas for customized solutions. Known as the VAULT, these areas are working labs that showcase next generation STRATA solutions designed in collaboration with hyperscale and AI data center operators for their precise needs. New AI Network Alliance — In June 2025, Cisco and Leviton announced an alliance for AI-ready data centers. By becoming an Engineering Alliance Partner, Leviton's collaboration with Cisco aims to create solutions that enable seamless expansion and integration, helping organizations meet the anticipated surge in AI workloads and emerging cooling options while ensuring robust reliability and modular deployment.

— In June 2025, Cisco and Leviton announced an alliance for AI-ready data centers. By becoming an Engineering Alliance Partner, Leviton's collaboration with Cisco aims to create solutions that enable seamless expansion and integration, helping organizations meet the anticipated surge in AI workloads and emerging cooling options while ensuring robust reliability and modular deployment. Enhanced data center design expertise — Leviton expanded its team of data center design engineers to help hyperscale and AI customers with optimal network plans, conceptual drawings, diagrams, and more. This team includes experts who are NVIDIA-Certified Associates in AI Infrastructure and Operations. These experts work hand-in-hand with Leviton's comprehensive customer support team, which includes customer service, tech support, specifications services, applications engineering and more — headed by a central point of contact.

— Leviton expanded its team of data center design engineers to help hyperscale and AI customers with optimal network plans, conceptual drawings, diagrams, and more. This team includes experts who are NVIDIA-Certified Associates in AI Infrastructure and Operations. These experts work hand-in-hand with Leviton's comprehensive customer support team, which includes customer service, tech support, specifications services, applications engineering and more — headed by a central point of contact. AI Education Podcast Series — Leviton kicked off a second season of its popular Beyond Bandwidth podcast in May 2025. The 11-episode series is solely focused on AI, with industry experts discussing network architecture, emerging technologies, power and cooling, and cabling infrastructure.

Learn more about Leviton solutions for hyperscale and AI data centers at Leviton.com/AINetworks.

About Leviton Network Solutions

Leviton Network Solutions is a single-source, carbon neutral manufacturer of global end-to-end copper and fiber cabling systems. Deployed in data centers, smart buildings, and harsh environments around the world, our global systems are engineered to exacting standards and are available globally through our extensive distribution network. Leviton Network Solutions delivers value by providing speedy service, scalable solutions, assured performance, and an agile collaborative process. Leviton was established in 1906 and continues to invest in and grow our business. Together, let's build what's next for your network.

About Leviton

Every day, Leviton builds what's next to light, power, and connect everyday spaces to meet the needs of its residential, commercial, and industrial customers globally. From controls, to lighting, to electrical, to networking, Leviton's relentless innovation for more than a century enables our customers' lives to be easier, safer, more efficient, productive and sustainable. Driven by its commitment to its customers, the ingenuity of its employees, and the safety and quality of its products and solutions, with Leviton, the FUTURE IS ON. For more information, visit leviton.com,facebook.com/leviton, twitter.com/leviton, or youtube.com/levitonmfg.

SOURCE Leviton