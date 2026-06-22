Leviton Reduces Greenhouse Gas Emissions by 45% Since 2021

The company's 2025 Sustainability Report highlights continued progress toward its goal to be carbon neutral by 2030

MELVILLE, N.Y., June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Leviton today announced in its 2025 Sustainability Report that the company reduced greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 45% since 2021, a significant milestone as Leviton celebrates 120 years of innovation. Driven by its CN2030 program, Leviton continues to accelerate its transition to renewable and clean energy sources while strategically investing in certified carbon offset projects to address residual emissions.

"As we celebrate 120 years of Leviton, we are proud to reflect on our history while remaining firmly focused on the future," said Daryoush Larizadeh, Leviton's President and CEO. "Our long legacy of innovation has always meant ensuring there is a world worth building for and accepting the responsibility to protect it every single day."

Leviton's CN2030 program includes an ambitious goal of achieving company-wide carbon neutrality by 2030. Details on the company's progress and other sustainability achievements highlighted in Leviton's fourth annual Sustainability Report include:

Achieved a 45% reduction in CO2e emissions from the 2021 baseline.

Expanded carbon neutral operations to 23 company sites worldwide.

Reduced jobsite waste across global operations as part of Sustainable Smart Packaging Initiative.

Eliminated an estimated 396,000 tonnes of CO2e annually through Leviton's energy-efficient lighting products.

Leviton's New Holland, Pennsylvania facility earned Platinum Zero Waste to Landfill certification, the highest level of recognition for waste diversion.

Increased the number of Network Solutions products with Environmental Product Declarations (EPDs).

Advanced programs to increase energy efficiency and renewable energy adoption across manufacturing and distribution sites.

"Sustainability is not just a high-level goal for Leviton, it is a daily practice of translating long-term targets into localized action across our global sites," said Ross Goldman, Leviton's Chief Sustainability Officer and COO of Leviton's Network Solutions business unit. "By scaling high-impact projects and holding ourselves to rigorous standards, our teams are proving what is possible when innovation meets purpose."

To explore Leviton's full sustainability strategy and achievements, view the 2025 Sustainability Report at Leviton.com/Sustainability. For more information about Leviton's products and services, visit leviton.com.

About Leviton

Every day, Leviton builds what's next to light, power, and connect everyday spaces to meet the needs of its residential, commercial, and industrial customers globally. From controls, to lighting, to electrical, to networking, Leviton's relentless innovation for more than a century enables our customers' lives to be easier, safer, more efficient, productive and sustainable. Driven by its commitment to its customers, the ingenuity of its employees, and the safety and quality of its products and solutions, with Leviton, the FUTURE IS ON. For more information, visit http://www.leviton.com/, www.facebook.com/leviton, www.x.com/leviton, or www.youtube.com/leviton.

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SOURCE Leviton