Leviton Unveils New North™ and North 3D™ Backlit Graphic Luminaires to Transform Ceilings for Enhanced Well-Being, Design

New solutions from Certolux® and Visioneering® lighting brands feature high-resolution imagery and immersive 3D realism

TORONTO, March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Leviton today announced the launch of North™ and North 3D™ backlit graphic luminaires, an advanced family of high–resolution and three–dimensional products engineered for enhanced visual comfort across the built environment.

The new North product family brings an enhanced level of clarity, dimensional realism and calming design to healthcare, education, corporate, retail and hospitality spaces.

The new North product family brings an enhanced level of clarity, dimensional realism and calming design to healthcare, education, corporate, retail and hospitality spaces.

With more than seven decades of North American engineering and manufacturing expertise, Leviton created these luminaires to transform ceilings into meaningful visual elements, introducing uniform illumination, high–resolution imagery and scalable configurations for immersive experiences.

"By adding a new dimension to traditional backlit image applications, the North product family elevates the status quo," said Julian Verrall, Director, Engineering & Product Management, Leviton, Certolux & Visioneering. "This innovation represents a major step forward for designers seeking better ways to deliver comfort, ambiance and memorable visual impact."

The North product line features full–aperture graphic presentation with no visible bezels outside the T–Grid, a curated portfolio of nature–based and abstract imagery, custom graphic capabilities and low–glare, uniform illumination across all available sizes. North 3D luminaires build on this foundation with a multi–layer optical system that delivers authentic three–dimensional depth, creating an immersive visual experience ideal for high–stress or high–impact environments.

Designers, architects and facility stakeholders gain access to a versatile set of luminaires through the North product family, engineered for:

Healthcare environments, including patient rooms, MRI suites, dental offices, waiting areas, corridors and behavioral health spaces

Corporate workspaces, executive boardrooms and collaboration areas

Educational facilities, including schools, daycare environments and libraries

Hospitality and residential applications, such as hotel and condominium lobbies

Retail and branded experience zones

Wellness, spa and stress–reduction spaces

Available form factors include the Stratis premium backlit troffer, Alto lighting fixture with rounded or square corners and upcoming Certolux MRI troffer and behavioral–health–ready options. Sizes include 2×2, 2×4 and 4×4, with support for tailored configurations. The backlit graphic luminaires offer IC rating, ETL listing, field–serviceable LED designs, 0–10V and DALI controls, tunable white, 90+ CRI options, multiple lumen/CCT packages and T–Bar mounting with integrated earthquake clips.

"North backlit graphic luminaires offer the design community new ways to bring calm, clarity and cohesion into the built environment," added Verall. "By combining high–resolution imagery with industry–leading performance, these solutions support both emotional well–being and functional lighting needs."

For more information about Certolux lighting solutions and Visioneering lighting solutions, including North backlit graphic luminaires, visit https://viscor.com/. These luminaires will be debuting at Leviton's booth at the LEDucation trade show, held April 14-15 in New York City.

About Leviton

Every day, Leviton builds what's next to light, power, and connect everyday spaces to meet the needs of its residential, commercial, and industrial customers globally. From controls, to lighting, to electrical, to networking, Leviton's relentless innovation for more than a century enables our customers' lives to be easier, safer, more efficient, productive and sustainable. Driven by its commitment to its customers, the ingenuity of its employees, and the safety and quality of its products and solutions, with Leviton, the FUTURE IS ON. For more information, visit http://www.leviton.com/, www.facebook.com/leviton, www.x.com/leviton, or www.youtube.com/leviton.

SOURCE Leviton