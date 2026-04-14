Leviton Advances Extended Distance Copper Networking Capabilities with PARADIGM™ Extended Distance System

Debut of global extended distance system with Stadion Cable supports 1 Gbps links at 225 meters

BOTHELL, Wash., April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Leviton today announced the PARADIGM™ Extended Distance System, a next–generation copper networking solution designed to deliver reliable Ethernet connectivity beyond the traditional 100-meter limit. Powered by Stadion outdoor cable, PARADIGM supports real–world deployments subject to moisture, sunlight and other environmental stresses, requiring extended reach, high power delivery and predictable performance.

Powered by Stadion outdoor cable, PARADIGM supports real‑world deployments subject to moisture, sunlight and other environmental stresses, requiring extended reach, high power delivery and predictable performance.

As enterprise and smart building networks expand across campuses, outdoor spaces and building perimeters, designers are increasingly constrained by distance limitations that drive additional infrastructure and complexity. The PARADIGM Extended Distance System addresses these challenges by enabling longer copper links while preserving the flexibility and manageability of structured cabling architectures.

PARADIGM is a fully engineered, lab-tested and warrantied copper system purpose-built for extended distance Ethernet applications. The system combines ATLAS–X1™ connectivity, optimized for PoE performance and tool–free termination, with Stadion gel–filled outdoor cable designed for long runs and harsh environments. PARADIGM systems provide network flexibility by supporting structured cabling links with up to four connectors with a wide array of components. Stadion is the industry's first Category 6 compliant cable to enable plug–to–plug 1G Ethernet and Type 4 PoE at distances up to 225 meters. As part of the PARADIGM Extended Distance System, Stadion supports industry leading 1G and 2.5G performance in real-world conditions including environments up to 60° C (140° F).

"While we continue to recommend that networks be designed to the 100-meter standard, we acknowledge that there is a real need in the industry for reliable products that address today's expanding network footprints," said Mike Good, Leviton copper cable product manager. "The PARADIGM system with Stadion cable leverage our extensive research and knowledge on Ethernet system performance to achieve the best performance for extended distance links."

To ensure customers can experience the PARADIGM Extended Distance System in a real-world scenario, Leviton recently showcased its 200-meter, multi-connector channel delivering 1G Ethernet and PoE to a high-definition security camera. The demonstration at BICSI 2026 reinforced Leviton's commitment to validating extended distance performance through real-world system configurations rather than isolated component testing.

By extending copper Ethernet connectivity beyond traditional limits, PARADIGM helps organizations simplify network design, reduce infrastructure costs and support the growing number of edge devices found in today's enterprise environments, including outdoor IP cameras, wireless access points, access control systems and IoT devices. The system is backed by Leviton's application assurance warranty, providing additional confidence for deployments that exceed conventional distance assumptions.

The PARADIGM Extended Distance System is part of Leviton's broader portfolio of extended distance connectivity solutions, which also includes:

ATLAS–X1™ SST MILLENNIUM™ System — a globally available high–performance Cat 6A cabling system engineered with extended reach for next-gen networks

OneReach™ PoE Extender System — integrated fiber and copper connectivity designed for ultra long-distance links and remote device support (availability for customers in North America)

For more information, visit leviton.com/paradigm or leviton.com/extendeddistance.

About Leviton Network Solutions

Leviton Network Solutions is a single-source, carbon neutral manufacturer of global end-to-end copper and fiber cabling systems. Deployed in data centers, smart buildings, and harsh environments around the world, our global systems are engineered to exacting standards and are available globally through our extensive distribution network. Leviton Network Solutions delivers value by providing speedy service, scalable solutions, assured performance, and an agile collaborative process. Leviton was established in 1906 and continues to invest in and grow our business. Together, let's build what's next for your network. Learn more at leviton.com/ns or linkedin.com/showcase/levitonns. European customers can visit leviton.com/ns/emea or linkedin.com/company/Leviton-ns-eu.

About Leviton

Every day, Leviton builds what's next to light, power, and connect everyday spaces to meet the needs of its residential, commercial, and industrial customers globally. From controls, to lighting, to electrical, to networking, Leviton's relentless innovation for more than a century enables our customers' lives to be easier, safer, more efficient, productive and sustainable. Driven by its commitment to its customers, the ingenuity of its employees, and the safety and quality of its products and solutions, with Leviton, the FUTURE IS ON. For more information, visit leviton.com, facebook.com/leviton, www.x.com/leviton, or www.youtube.com/leviton.

SOURCE Leviton