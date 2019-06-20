Leviton Smart Load Center Honored as One of the This Old House Top 20 Building Materials of the Year

Curated by TOH magazine's editors after months of research, review, testing and input from industry pros, the TOH Top 20 Building Materials of the Year list continues the magazine's tradition of crowning the freshest, game-changing products of the year for construction and remodeling projects

"We were impressed to see so many innovative building-product launches this year which made winnowing down the field especially challenging," said Thomas Baker, TOH building technology editor.

In naming the Leviton Smart Load Center to the list, TOH said, "Finally, an electrical panel for the 21st century. It has LED-lit circuit breakers that show you what's working, what's tripped, and whether the trip was a ground-fault or an arc-fault. It sends trip alerts to your smart device, and lets you track power usage – and cost – for your whole house or individual circuits. Did you forget to turn off the oven? Use your phone to trip its circuit remotely."

Launched at the International Builders' Show (IBS) in February, the Leviton Smart Load Center is the industry's most intelligent circuit breaker system with optional internet connectivity, an all plug-on design for easy installation and safety features that exceed the UL standard. Using the My Leviton app on a smartphone or tablet, the Leviton Smart Load Center offers homeowners unparalleled energy monitoring and management.

The product took home the prestigious honor of being named the Best Home Technology Product in the Best of IBS competition.

"This Old House magazine's recognition further validates our commitment to ingenuity, quality and safety with our Leviton Load Center product," said Justin Berghoff, director, business development and product management, Leviton Residential. "Making the future current, as exemplified by the Leviton Smart Load Center, is paramount to the mission of the product development team at Leviton. We look forward to continuing to expand our innovative product offerings consistent with the excellence our customers have come to expect from the Leviton brand."

The TOH Top 20 Building Materials of the Year list made its debut June 7 on www.thisoldhouse.com and will appear in the July/August issue.

To learn more about the Leviton Smart Load Center, visit www.Leviton.com/loadcenter.

About Leviton Residential

Leviton residential products are the brand most preferred by builders and electrical contractors. Leviton's award-winning lighting controls and wiring devices help electrical industry professionals and homeowners create smart and safe living environments that deliver energy savings, convenience and reliability. Learn more at www.leviton.com

About Leviton

Every day, Leviton is engineering possibilities that make the future happen, meeting the needs of today's residential, commercial, and industrial customers globally. From electrical, to lighting, to data networks, and energy management, Leviton develops thoughtful solutions that help make its customers' lives easier, safer, more efficient and more productive. Driven by its commitment to its customers, the ingenuity of its employees and the safety and quality of its products and solutions, with Leviton, the FUTURE IS ON. For more information, visit http://www.leviton.com/, www.facebook.com/leviton, www.twitter.com/leviton, or www.youtube.com/Levitonmfg.

About This Old House Ventures, LLC

This Old House Ventures, LLC, is America's No. 1 multiplatform home-enthusiast brand, providing trusted information and expert advice through its award-winning television shows, This Old House and Ask This Old House, its highly regarded This Old House magazine, and its inspiration- and information-driven digital properties, including ThisOldHouse.com and House.one. This Old House and Ask This Old House are produced by This Old House Ventures, LLC, and are presented on PBS by WGBH Boston. National underwriting for This Old House TV is provided by GMC, The Home Depot, State Farm Insurance Company, Marvin Windows & Doors, Gorilla Glue, HomeAdvisor, Festool, and HomeServe USA. Established as This Old House Ventures, LLC, the company is headquartered in Stamford, CT, with offices in New York, Detroit, Chicago, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Atlanta, Toronto, and Concord, Massachusetts.

