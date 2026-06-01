Levitt Family Foundation Launches "National Free Outdoor Concerts Month"

Free Outdoor Concerts Month, debuting this June,

to build nationwide momentum for bringing communities together through music

Celebration coincides with public release of

Levitt's Free Outdoor Concerts Toolkit

LOS ANGELES, June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Levitt Family Foundation, a national social impact funder supporting the largest free outdoor concert series across America, today announced the launch of National Free Outdoor Concerts Month, to take place each year from June 1 to June 30. Today's launch also coincides with the public release of the Foundation's Free Outdoor Concerts Toolkit, which has long provided guidance, templates, and resources to Levitt grantees and partners on how to present free outdoor concerts for positive community impact.

Free outdoor concerts build community through music—including at Levitt AMP Shenandoah Junction, West Virginia, pictured here during a performance by the Kelly Bell Band.

Recognizing June as National Free Outdoor Concerts Month will serve as an annual celebration of the many ways that free outdoor concerts build healthy, connected, and thriving communities. People from towns and cities across America are invited to participate throughout the month by attending, spreading the word, or getting involved by volunteering or supporting organizations that present free outdoor concerts.

These shows are about much more than the performances. When produced using the Levitt Model, free outdoor concerts build community through music in a variety of ways, including:

With open lawn settings and no fixed seating, people sit on picnic blankets and lawn chairs and easily connect to others in front of, next to, and behind them, building social connections amongst neighbors.

Activating the open lawn and public space with vendors, kid zones, and nonprofit organization booths creates a 360 immersive experience, highlighting local resources and amplifying community pride.

Concert lineups featuring a wide array of genres and family-friendly vibes ensure that people of all ages and backgrounds feel welcome.

Increased foot traffic at concert sites and surrounding areas boosts local business activity and drives economic vitality.

Interested nonprofits of all kinds are invited to learn how free outdoor concerts can help advance their missions and strengthen community connections by downloading Levitt's Free Outdoor Concerts Toolkit. The Toolkit provides a range of resources and best practices—covering programming, marketing & communications, volunteer engagement, and operations—and is a public version of the learnings, insights, tips, and templates used by the Foundation's grantees and partners. Releasing the Toolkit publicly furthers the Foundation's goal of supporting towns and cities across the country in presenting free outdoor concerts in public spaces for social impact.

As interest for free outdoor concerts grows, the Levitt Family Foundation is funding nonprofits nationwide presenting free concert series and music festivals throughout the year, including over 50 Levitt communities holding concerts this June. In 2026, the Foundation is funding over 100 nonprofits presenting 1,000+ free outdoor concerts in all 50 states, Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico for a collective audience of over one million people.

This year also marks the 60th anniversary of the Foundation's founding in 1966, by men's custom clothing pioneer Mortimer Levitt. Since its inception the Foundation has funded arts and culture, with a focus on free concerts in public spaces for the past 25 years.

"With increasing recognition that activating public spaces through the arts creates a ripple effect of community benefits, from building social connections to creating economic vibrancy, we're seeing expanded support and enthusiasm for free concerts in communities of all sizes across the country," said Sharon Yazowski, President & CEO of the Levitt Family Foundation. "Our hope and intention is that Free Outdoor Concerts Month and the public release of our Toolkit will inspire this momentum even further, giving more people throughout America the opportunity to experience the joy of free, live music with their family, friends, and neighbors, strengthening the social, economic, and cultural fabric of our communities."

To learn more about Free Outdoor Concerts Month and how to participate throughout the month of June, as well as to access the Free Outdoor Concerts Toolkit, visit freeconcerts.org.

About the Levitt Family Foundation

The Levitt Family Foundation exists to strengthen the social fabric of America. We partner with changemakers and nonprofits nationwide to activate underused outdoor spaces, creating welcoming, inclusive destinations where the power of free, live music brings people together and invigorates community life. In 2026, the Foundation is supporting nonprofits in over 100 towns and cities across all 50 states, Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico, collectively presenting 1,000+ free outdoor concerts, bringing joy to over one million people of all ages and backgrounds.

In addition to supporting free concerts, the Levitt Family Foundation is dedicated to advancing vibrant music ecosystems through partnerships, field-building initiatives, and research. At the intersection of music and social impact, Levitt is fueling the movement for free, live music in public spaces as essential to healthy, connected, and thriving communities. In 2023, the Levitt Foundation announced its 20-year spend down of $150 million in assets, accelerating the dynamic impact of free concerts in public spaces. www.levitt.org

SOURCE Levitt Family Foundation