Levitt Pavilion Los Angeles celebrates it's 'sweet sixteen'

That's 16 years of outstandingly diverse live music in MacArthur Park for free!

Welcoming music fans of all ages from across Los Angeles and beyond to MacArthur Park for 32 free summer concerts June 10 – September 3, 2023

LOS ANGELES, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Levitt Pavilion Los Angeles (Levitt LA) is thrilled to announce its 16th season of summer performances in MacArthur Park. Levitt LA's summer long coming of age party continues to reflect the cultural mosaic of Los Angeles with an outstanding lineup while enjoying an iconic LA outdoor setting in historic MacArthur Park.

The electrifying 2023 lineup features international greats as well as LA's own superstar talents performing a wide variety of genres including cumbia, rock, soul, ska, salsa, electronic dance music, jazz, Hip-Hop, folklorico music from Mexico, Central, South America, Asia, Africa and beyond. Levitt LA's concerts will once again transform MacArthur Park into a sonically-charged urban oasis featuring free live music under the stars.

Levitt LA is pleased to announce that concerts will be live-streamed and available after the season on YouTube, expanding the accessibility of free high-quality concerts for all.

"Levitt LA is honored to return to MacArthur Park for its 16th year of free all ages concerts. We are thankful to all the artists, partners, and people behind the scenes who make live music accessible for so many. This season is going to be a wonderful way to celebrate creativity and the diversity of our city and beyond. The act of gathering and having a positive presence at this historical public park in the heart of Los Angeles is what's needed as we continue to heal from the impact of the pandemic and more. From traditional to contemporary musical expressions, spanning 20+ genres, we welcome you all to join us on the lawn to celebrate, dance and continue the legacy of free concerts in building unity and promoting civic pride!" says Allegra Padilla Executive Director.

The 2023 season launches Saturday June 10 (7-10pm) with an amazing opening night co-presented by La Banda Elastica featuring Nortec-Bostich + Fussible, Nunca Jamas and La Banda Elastica DJ's. The incredible line up of Latin artists continues throughout the summer with such acclaimed artists as the incomparable Flor Amargo, Los Angeles favorites La Santa Cecilia as part of the Levitt National Tour, the hip hop/rock influenced cumbia of Amandititita, and a very special Boleros de Noche tribute to composer Agustín Lara by Julian Torres & Marco Antonio Godoy and wrapping up the season with songstress Beatriz Solis.

20+ musical genres will be represented at Levitt LA from a ska night brought to you by presenting partner Evoekore Media with The Paranoias & Friends, to the souldies sound of Los Yesterdays; from a jazz music night co-presented by Utopia Tribe to a DJ festival by Soulection sure to keep you dancing all night long.

Levitt LA also brings great cultural themed events to MacArthur Park from the Festival of Philippine Arts and Culture presented by FilAm Arts, the Guateama event that connects contemporary music from Indigenous singer Sara Curruchich together with a youth folkloric dance group, to co-presenting partner The Music Center event featuring Pacifico Dance Company, who for 20 years have been dedicated to the performance and preservation of traditional Mexican dance.

The phenomenal performances continue all summer long with acts such as the incredibly funky Tolliver, Taureg/Desert Blues Rock from Imarhan, expressions of West African culture by Weedie Braimah & The Hands of Time, an 80's/90's house music concert from House Issues, the vintage inspired pop sounds of Nick Waterhouse, Radiotron celebrating 40 years of contributing to hip hop culture, Footlong Development presenting: Wonder-Full in the Park: A Tribute to the music of Stevie Wonder and a tribute to the iconic David Bowie Album 'Aladdin Sane' turning 50 this year and whose cover art is one of music's most well-known images.

With long built trust Levitt LA teams up with local heritage groups and music collectives who often serve as culture bearers to celebrate the distinct communities that make LA so unique. The Sunday concerts often showcase exciting new and traditional music for an immersive cross-cultural experience with food, dance, and more!

For complete calendar of the Levitt LA Summer Season 2023, please visit www.levittlosangeles.org

Levitt Pavilion Los Angeles' 2023 Season is supported in part by:

City of Los Angeles, City of Los Angeles Recreation and Parks Department, Los Angeles City Councilmember Eunisses Hernandez, Mortimer & Mimi Levitt Foundation, The Ralph M. Parsons Foundation, Hollywood Foreign Press Association, The National Endowment for the Arts, The Music Center, Wilshire Center Koreatown Neighborhood Council, Pico Union Neighborhood Council, Rampart Village Neighborhood Council, Los Angeles County Department of Arts and Culture, LACMA, The Fowler Museum, Everybody. World, ICA LA, Ricky's Pizza, Mama's International Tamales, and many more donors like you.

Levitt Pavilion Los Angeles' 2023 Season Media Sponsors & Presenters:

KCRW, LATV, La Banda Elástica, Latin ALT HD & The Sound 88.5 SoCal, El Botón, La Tocada Alternativa, Super Estrella Online, KPFK 90.7 FM, KROJ 101.5FM – Valley Views SFV and L.A. Taco.

June 10 – September 3, 2023

Levitt Pavilion Los Angeles @ MacArthur Park. 2230 W. 6th St. Los Angeles, CA 90057. (213) 201-6111 • levittlosangeles.org

Concerts begin at 7:00 pm on Fridays & Saturdays and at 5:00 pm on Sundays . Times may vary. Please see calendar for exact schedule.

& Saturdays and at . Times may vary. Please see calendar for exact schedule. Concerts will be live streamed on Levitt LA's YouTube Channel, Facebook Live and Twitch.

All programs are Free.

RSVP recommended for event updates: http://levittlosangeles.org

Parking: Athena Parking - 611 Carondelet St., Los Angeles, CA 90057

Public Transportation:

Metro: Red Line (Wilshire/Alvarado-MacArthur Park stop)

Bus lines 18, 20, 51, 351, 603, 720

Audience members are welcome to bring their own picnics, blankets and lawn chairs.

Food and non-alcoholic beverages will be available from local vendors. Please note no outside alcoholic beverages are permitted.

About Levitt Pavilion Los Angeles

Levitt Pavilion Los Angeles makes live music accessible to all, creating stronger and more connected communities while celebrating the diversity of our city and beyond. Every summer, FREE concerts are presented at Levitt Pavilion, featuring acclaimed, emerging talent to seasoned, award-winning performers in a broad range of music genres. Over 60,000 people of all ages and backgrounds gather on the lawn in historic MacArthur Park to enjoy free live music under the stars. Programming is designed to appeal to all tastes, attracting people from all walks of life to come together for a shared evening of great music, cultural celebrations and a family-friendly atmosphere offered at the Levitt Pavilion!

About the National Levitt Network

Levitt LA is part of a national network of outdoor Levitt music venues and Levitt AMP concert sites dedicated to strengthening the social fabric of communities in America through free, live music in public spaces. Presenting high-caliber talent and a broad array of music genres and cultural programming, Levitt venues are welcoming, inclusive destinations where families, friends, and neighbors of all ages and backgrounds come together. Levitt venues are managed, programmed, and supported by Friends of Levitt nonprofit partners, and the Levitt AMP Music Series is presented by a range of nonprofit organizations. In 2023, the Levitt network will present 650+ free concerts in more than 40 towns and cities across the country, with audiences of over 750,000. levitt.org

