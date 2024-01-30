Levium Is Recognized by Optimal Health News as the Best Natural Anti-Anxiety Supplement of 2024

Levium, a natural anxiety relief supplement developed by Glauser Life Sciences, Inc., has won the award for the Best Natural Anti-Anxiety Supplement of 2024 from Optimal Health News , a digital publication. Levium's unique formulation promises quick relief from stress and anxiety with virtually no side effects. It accomplishes this through natural, clinically proven ingredients that are non-addictive and safe to use in conjunction with common prescription medications.

NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Optimal Health News has announced Levium as the recipient of the Best Natural Anti-Anxiety Supplement of 2024 award. A safe and effective nutraceutical , Levium offers an alternative to prescription medications, using all-natural ingredients that balance neurotransmitters to help reduce anxiety and improve the response to stress. [ See full press release. ]

Levium, a natural anxiety relief supplement developed by Glauser Life Sciences, Inc., has won the award for the Best Natural Anti-Anxiety Supplement of 2024 from Optimal Health News, a digital publication. Levium's unique formulation promises quick relief from stress and anxiety with virtually no side effects. It accomplishes this through natural, clinically proven ingredients that are non-addictive and safe to use in conjunction with common prescription medications. Optimal Health News has announced Levium as the recipient of the Best Natural Anti-Anxiety Supplement of 2024 award. A safe and effective nutraceutical, Levium offers an alternative to prescription medications, using all-natural ingredients that balance neurotransmitters to help reduce anxiety and improve the response to stress.

Anxiety disorder is a challenging mental health condition that frequently calls for medical and psychological support. While occasional feelings of anxiety are normal, individuals who experience frequent episodes of life-interfering anxiety often suffer from anxiety disorders because of intense, excessive, and continuous worry, and even terror, about commonplace events or activities.

Anxiety disorders in the U.S. now affect almost 40 million individuals above the age of 18, presenting a significant demand for effective treatment. Industry analysts say the global anxiety treatment market is expected to reach US $16.26 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5%. This growth is driven by the rising incidence of anxiety-related illnesses and increasing government initiatives to promote mental health awareness. Factors such as the global COVID-19 pandemic, stressful work environments, and sedentary lifestyles have also contributed to an increased number of anxiety disorder patients, further intensifying the demand for solutions such as Levium.

Levium's effectiveness stems from its capacity to protect and promote the neurotransmitter neuropeptide Y (NPY), a powerful anxiolytic . Known as "the resilience neurotransmitter," it counterbalances cortisol , the body's stress hormone. Levium also helps increase blood flow to the brain and supports healthy neural activity. It is non-addictive and specifically designed to have no contraindications with common anti-anxiety medications and antidepressants, including SSRIs .

Glauser Life Sciences, Inc., headquartered in Los Angeles and the maker of Levium, was founded in 2015 by CEO Christopher Adams. Levium is available directly to consumers online, via Amazon.com, and on a wholesale basis. [See full press release.]

About

Optimal Health News is a digital publication serving an audience located primarily in the United States.

Contact:

Kimberly Fontain

718-874-2178

[email protected]

SOURCE Optimal Health News; Levium