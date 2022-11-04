Levoit and (RED) Partner to (RED)EFINE Fresh Air with the Launch of the (LEVOIT)RED Core® 400s Air Purifier

The two-year partnership features a custom (RED)-themed air purifier that supports the fight against global health injustices with every purchase

ANAHEIM, Calif., Nov. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Levoit, the #1 selling air purifier brand in the US*, announces today the (RED)EFINING Fresh Air campaign, launching as part of a two-year partnership with (RED), the organization founded by Bono and Bobby Shriver in 2006 to fight AIDS and the injustices that enable pandemics to thrive. The campaign will feature a custom (LEVOIT)RED Core 400s air purifier model which raises money to support life-saving programs with each and every purchase.

(LEVOIT)RED Core 400s

From October 1, 2022, through September 30, 2024, three percent of the purchase price of every (LEVOIT)RED Core 400s will go to the Global Fund to fight AIDS and COVID-19 with (RED), with a minimum guaranteed donation of $200,000.

"We are so honored to be partnering with (RED) to help support their efforts to build stronger health systems that fight pandemics and be within their list of iconic brand partners," said Grace Yang, CEO and Founder of Vesync Co, Ltd. "As philanthropy has always been an important initiative for our Vesync family of brands, through our (RED)-themed version of our award-winning Core 400S air purifier, we are thrilled to donate a percentage of the sales to the Global Fund to support the AIDS and COVID-19 fight."

The (LEVOIT)RED Core 400s is available to purchase for $219.99 at Levoit.com and Amazon. With powerful H13 True HEPA filtration, smart control, and advanced features such as VortexAir™ Technology, it purifies air in a matter of minutes. It offers innovative features including:

3-Stage Filtration: Captures at least 99.97 percent of airborne particles 0.3 microns in size, 99.9 percent of airborne particles 0.1 microns in size, and HEPA Smart™ Technology enhances filtration, capturing 99.99 percent of bacteria and mold, and 99.9 percent of viruses.

Increases indoor air circulation and filtration efficiency. AirSight™ Plus Technology: Laser Dust Sensor scans surrounding air for airborne particles.

Displays the amount of airborne particles detected by the laser dust sensor. ARC Formula™: Helps neutralize household odors and pet smells.

Keeps noise levels as low as 24 dB. App Control: Control settings, check filter life, receive real-time air quality updates and more.

Connect air purifier to Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant™. Air Quality Indicator Rings: Indicates real-time air quality as Bad, Moderate, Good, or Very Good.

"We are really thrilled to be joining forces with Levoit," said Jennifer Lotito, President & Chief Operating Officer, (RED). "AIDS is still a crisis, but only because of the injustices that have enabled it to thrive. Through this partnership, we can deliver money to the Global Fund that will help address these issues and save more lives in the years to come."

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Levoit

To learn more about Levoit and the company's award-winning smart home products, please visit Levoit.com.

*Source: The NPD Group / Retail Tracking Service, US unit sales, 12 months ending October 2020. Based on Amazon sales.

About (RED):

Founded by Bono & Bobby Shriver in 2006 to fight AIDS, (RED) partners with the world's most iconic brands and people to create products and experiences that raise money, heat and urgency for global health crises.

Every action you take with (RED) saves lives. All money generated by (RED) goes to the Global Fund, one of the world's largest funders of global health.

To date, (RED) has generated over $700 million for the Global Fund, helping more than 245 million people. (RED) funding supports life-saving programs that empower health workers and provide testing, treatment and care in places where injustice has enabled pandemics to thrive.

(RED) partners include AM Denmark, Anova Culinary, Apple, Balmain, Bank of America, Barefoot Dreams, Beats by Dr. Dre, Ember, eos, Fiat, Girl Skateboards, The Honey Pot Co., Jeep, KISS Products, Levoit, Louis Vuitton, Mavin Records, Morel Eyewear, Panasonic, Primark, RAM, The Ridge, Salesforce, Starbucks, Therabody, TRUFF, U-Mask, and Vespa. (RED) supporters include Merck and Roche.

About Levoit:

Launched in 2016, Levoit connects homes with award-winning smart products to create clean and comfortable atmospheres. The brand's collection of air purifiers, humidifiers and vacuums features industry-leading technologies and smart home applications. As part of the Vesync Family of Brands, Levoit has received worldwide recognition for its continued innovation in reliable, intuitive designs. To learn more, visit www.levoit.com.

Media Contact:

Kennedy Glanzer

[email protected]

214-546-8866

SOURCE Levoit