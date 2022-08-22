Levoit Announced as a Winner of Good Housekeeping's 2022 Best Cleaning & Organizing Awards

Levoit Core 600s Smart True HEPA Air Purifier Awarded as the "Best Big Space Air Purifier"

ANAHEIM, Calif., Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Levoit's new Core 600S Smart True HEPA Air Purifier was named a winner of the 2022 Good Housekeeping Cleaning and Organizing Awards, recognized as the "Best Big Space Air Purifier".

Levoit's Core 600S Smart True HEPA Air Purifier. Photo Credit: Levoit

"As a leading air purifier brand in the United States, we are honored that Levoit's Core 600S was selected as a winner for the Good Housekeeping 2022 Cleaning and Organizing Awards," said Grace Yang, CEO and Founder of Vesync Co, Ltd. "At Levoit, we pride ourselves on creating innovative smart home products designed to make user's lifestyles more convenient, connected and healthy. The Core 600S is not only the perfect product for large spaces, but the air-quality monitors and VeSync app make it easy for everyone to use."

More information about Levoit's Core 600S can be found on www.Levoit.com. The full list of 2022 categories and winners of the Good Housekeeping Cleaning & Organizing Awards can be found online.

About Levoit:

Launched in 2016, Levoit connects homes with award-winning smart products to create clean and comfortable atmospheres. The brand's collection of air purifiers, humidifiers and vacuums features industry-leading technologies and smart home applications. As part of the Vesync Family of Brands, Levoit has received worldwide recognition for its continued innovation in reliable, intuitive designs. To learn more, visit www.levoit.com.

