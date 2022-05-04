Levoit Awarded on Newsweek's America's Best Home & Garden Brands 2022 List

ANAHEIM, Calif., May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- VeSync's clean air brand, Levoit, the #1 selling air purifier brand in the United States*, has been awarded on Newsweek's list of America's Best Home & Garden Brands 2022. This prestigious award is presented by Newsweek and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider.

Dual 150 Humidifier

"Whether it's humidification or air purification, Levoit is committed to helping families stay healthy by taking control of what happens in their own homes," said Grace Yang, CEO of VeSync. "We are honored to have been chosen as winner of this award in the humidifier category, and we are proud that our smart home products help make users' lifestyles more convenient, connected, and healthy."

America's Best Home and Garden Brands 2022 was announced on March 30, 2022 and can currently be viewed on Newsweek's website. Recipients of the awards were identified via online reviews and ratings based on nine product-specific aspects: Performance, Convenience, Experience, Value for Money, Quality, Design, Service, Safety, and Set-Up. Using ReQiew, Statista's proprietary online review analysis software, over four million reviews and ratings were collected and analyzed to determine the top home and garden brands.

To learn more about Levoit and its assortment of smart home products, please visit Levoit.com.

*Source: The NPD Group / Retail Tracking Service, US unit sales, 12 months ending October 2020. Based on Amazon sales.

About Levoit:

Launched in 2016, Levoit connects homes with smart products to create clean and comfortable atmospheres. The brand's collection of air purifiers and humidifiers features industry-leading technologies and smart home applications. As part of the VeSync Family of Brands, Levoit has received worldwide recognition for its continued innovation in reliable, intuitive designs. To learn more, visit www.levoit.com.

Media Contact:

Jackie Dadas-Kraper, Senior Director

(248) 842-0597

[email protected]

SOURCE Levoit