Levoit Donates Over 600 Air Purifiers to Susanville School District in California to Provide Students and Staff with Clean Air

ANAHEIM, Calif., Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Levoit, the #1 selling air purifier brand in the US*, donated 603 air purifiers to the Susanville School District to support communities across Northern California currently suffering in the wake of California's raging wildfire season. Located in Lassen County, CA, Susanville is one of the five counties most greatly impacted by the Caldor Fire and Dixie Fire, which is said to be California's second-largest wildfire in modern history.

To ensure the students and faculty are met with clean air quality and a healthy environment, Levoit has donated 316 Vital 100 air purifiers and 287 LV-H134 air purifiers. These top-rated air purifiers trap 99.97% of airborne particles and pollutants, such as pet dander, pollen, mold spores, and dust, and feature a custom High-Efficiency Activated Carbon Filter to help neutralize smoke and fumes.

"Our public schools in Lassen County have been unduly impacted over the past three years by abnormal fire seasons," said Jason Waddell, Superintendent at Susanville School District. "Wildfires in the north state have brought about unsafe air quality that has jeopardized our ability to create a healthy learning environment in our classrooms. Levoit air purifiers are an invaluable tool to help our staff provide safe, healthy classrooms for optimized student learning."

The donation quantity and purifier type were determined by the school district's needs, with student safety and energy efficiency identified as top priorities. The Vital 100 has a low operating cost and can run twenty-four hours a day for only $1.66 a week, allowing teachers to keep their air purifiers operating throughout times of high pollution, such as wildfire season. The Vital 100 can clean the air in a 500 square-foot room in as little as 30 minutes and can operate at a low volume of 23 decibels, providing protection to students and school staff with no disruptions to their learning.

"School systems in Northern California are struggling to navigate a safe return to in-person learning as they face one of the worst wildfire seasons to date; this is on top of having to take measures to mitigate against the continued spread of the COVID-19 Delta variant challenging schools nationwide," said Grace Yang, Founder, Chairperson, CEO, and Executive Director of parent company VeSync. "We are committed to helping schools and communities at large to create a healthy, learning environment for children through access to clean air. The Levoit air purifiers will give peace of mind to both the students and faculty by providing clean air through the removal of harmful airborne pollutants, viruses, and bacteria."[1]

The LV-H134 purifier model Levoit also donated is ideal for larger classrooms as it can clean the air in a 1,170 square-foot room in as little as 30 minutes. Similar to the Vital 100, the LV-H134 is equipped with a three-stage HEPA filtration system and is energy-star certified with a low cost of operation. Additionally, the LV-H134 gives real-time readings of PM2 and automatically adjusts the fan speed to maintain the desired air quality at all times.

"These air purifiers will also sustain our efforts to fight the COVID-19 Delta variant throughout the school year, providing staff, students and parents an additional layer of security in keeping the air in our classrooms free of germs. As a community, we are extremely grateful for the partnership we've developed with Levoit," added Waddell.[2]

For additional information on Levoit and their other products, please visit levoit.com.

*Source: The NPD Group / Retail Tracking Service, US unit sales, 12 months ending October 2020. Based on Amazon sales.

About Levoit:

Launched in 2016, Levoit connects homes with smart products to create clean and comfortable atmospheres. The brand's collection of air purifiers and humidifiers features industry-leading technologies and smart home applications. As part of the VeSync Family of Brands, Levoit has received worldwide recognition for its continued innovation in reliable, intuitive designs. To learn more, visit www.levoit.com.

Download Images Here

Images Courtesy of Levoit

Media Contact:

Jackie Dadas-Kraper, Director

347-206-5651

[email protected]



[1] Not tested for Sars-CoV-2 (Covid-19)

[2] According to CDC, portable HEPA filtration units that combine a HEPA filter with a powered fan system are effective at cleaning air within spaces to reduce the concentration of airborne particulates, including SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) viral particles. Source: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/community/ventilation.html#refphf; https://www.cdc.gov/mmwr/volumes/70/wr/mm7027e1.htm. However, Levoit has not tested its air purifiers for effectiveness against Sars-CoV-2 and makes no claims that these air purifiers help reduce the spread of COVID-19.

SOURCE Levoit

Related Links

http://www.levoit.com

