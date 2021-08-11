Levoit Introduces VeSync Core™ 300S Smart True HEPA Air Purifier, Equipped with New Smart Technology for Monitoring Air Quality

ANAHEIM, Calif., Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Levoit, the #1 selling air purifier brand in the United States*, releases a new edition to its Levoit Core™ Air Purifier Series, the Levoit VeSync Core™ 300S. The new model is an upgrade to the original bestselling Core 300, featuring new smart capabilities through the free VeSync app. The Core 300S offers real-time air quality updates for fresher air quality and is now available for $149.99.

Levoit Core 300S offers smart home capabilities with a sophisticated design, easy-to-use technology, and innovative features.

The Core 300S offers AirSight Plus™ Technology, timers, and smart features compatible with the VeSync app, Google Assistant™, and Alexa™. In addition to its sophisticated design, easy-to-use technology, and innovative features, the Core 300S is fully equipped with:

A Pre-Filter to remove large particles like dust, lint, fibers, hair, and pet fur.

The H13 True HEPA Filter with HEPASmart™ Technology captures small particles such as fine dust, smoke particles, and allergens like pollen and pet dander for a cleaner and more comfortable environment.

The High-Efficiency Activated Carbon Filter is designed to filter smoke, fumes, and volatile organic compounds (VOCs).

The AirSight Plus™ Laser Dust Sensor senses changes in the air quality up to 10x faster than infrared dust sensors and automatically adjusts fan speeds for you when Auto Mode is selected.

For 360° air circulation, aerodynamic fan blades and VortexAir™ Technology 3.0 work together to powerfully distribute clean air 5x per hour in spaces up to 219 ft².

QuietKEAP™ Technology keeps noise levels as low as 22dB, helping to create an optimal rest environment.

The Core 300S also includes 3 fan speeds, a display lock, Sleep and Auto Mode, as well as Wi-Fi and Check Filter indicators. The user-friendly interface displays settings, a filter life indicator, and real-time air quality updates are available through the VeSync app. The upgraded DC motor improves energy-efficiency while providing the same Clean Air Delivery Rate as the original Core 300 model.

With the addition of VeSync's Smart Scenes feature, users can now program the air purifier to automatically respond to surrounding conditions, such as a specific air quality—like during wildfire season—at which the Core 300S will turn on/off, start Auto Mode, or adjust fan speeds. The air purifier can also connect to Google Assistant™ and Amazon Alexa™ for hands-free control.

"Now, more than ever, is the time to take indoor air quality seriously and that is exactly what we are doing at Levoit with the Core 300S model," said Grace Yang, Founder, Chairperson, CEO, and Executive Director of parent company VeSync. "In addition to the health crisis, this year's wildfire season has been wreaking havoc on communities. Since people don't have control over the air outside, Levoit is committed to helping families take control of the air quality inside their homes. The upgrades to the Core 300 series will offer smart technology capabilities so users can improve, monitor, and control the air quality in their homes, workspaces/offices, dorm rooms, and gym from virtually anywhere at any time."

