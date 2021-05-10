Levoit Introduces VeSync Core™ 400s Smart Air Purifier, Creating a Fresh Environment Tailored to Your Lifestyle

ANAHEIM, Calif., May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Levoit, the #1 selling air purifier brand in the US*, announced its Levoit VeSync Core 400s, the latest addition to its award-winning Levoit Core™ Air Purifier Series. Featuring powerful, automatic purification, the air purifier's HEPASmart ™ Technology enhances filtration, capturing 99.99 percent of airborne bacteria and mold, and 99.9 percent of viruses. The Core 400S is now available for $219.99 and offers smart capabilities through the free VeSync app.

The new model offers a smart and sleek design, easy-to-use technology, and innovative features, including:

The Preliminary Filter removes common allergens such as dust, lint, fiber, hair, and pet fur.

The H13 True HEPA Filter with HEPASmart™ Technology captures bacteria, mold, viruses, pollen, and pet dander for a cleaner and more comfortable environment.

The Custom high-efficiency activated carbon filter is designed to neutralize smoke, fumes, volatile organic compounds, cooking smells, and pet odors. The exclusive Levoit ARC™ Formula is customized for cooking smells and pet odors.

AirSight Plus™ Technology senses changes in the air quality up to ten times faster than infrared lasers and automatically adjusts fan speeds for you when Auto Mode is selected.

For 360-degree air circulation, aerodynamic fan blades and VortexAir™ Technology 3.0 work together to powerfully distribute clean air five times per hour in spaces up to 403 ft2.

The user-friendly interface shows settings, filter life, and real-time PM2.5 readings of the number of airborne particles, such as dust and smoke, in the air. Users can also view real-time air quality updates on the VeSync app, along with remaining filter life and daily air quality data graphs. VeSync's Smart Scenes feature allows users to program the air purifier to automatically respond to surrounding conditions, such as a specific air quality at which the Core 400S will turn on/off, start Auto Mode, or adjust fan speeds. Users can even connect the air purifier to Google Assistant™ and Amazon Alexa for hands-free control.

"We take about 20,000 breaths per day, and our environments are full of microscopic pollutants that can cause discomfort and long-term negative health effects as we breathe them in," said Grace Yang, Founder, Chairperson, CEO, and Executive Director of parent company VeSync. "With the latest technology and automatic adjustments, our newest addition to the Levoit Core Air Purifier Series makes indoor air quality one less thing you need to worry about. We know it's also important for our smart home products to fit seamlessly into any home, so our team thoughtfully designed the Core 400S as a device you'll want to leave out on full display."

Additionally, the free VeSync app allows users to control the Core 400S from virtually anywhere. "If you're on vacation, a work trip, or visiting family, the app provides easy access to air purifier settings and real-time air quality updates so you return to a fresh space," added Grace.

The energy-efficient Levoit VeSync Core™ 400S Smart True HEPA Air Purifier makes clean air simple for a fresh, healthy environment every day. For additional information, visit levoit.com.

About Levoit:

Launched in 2016, Levoit connects homes with smart products to create clean and comfortable atmospheres. The brand's collection of air purifiers, humidifiers, and diffusers, features industry-leading technologies and smart home applications. As part of the VeSync Family of Brands, Levoit has received worldwide recognition for its continued innovation in reliable, intuitive designs. To learn more, visit www.levoit.com.

