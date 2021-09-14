Levoit Introduces VeSync Dual™ 200S, 2-in-1 Smart Top-Fill Humidifier and Diffuser

ANAHEIM, Calif., Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Levoit, the #1 selling air purifier brand in the United States*, released the Levoit VeSync Dual™ 200S, a 2-in-1 diffuser and humidifier featuring ultrasonic technology, timers, and smart capabilities compatible with the VeSync app, Google Assistant™, and Alexa™. The Dual 200S is now available for ($54.99) at Levoit.com or on Amazon.

The Dual 200S offers all the benefits of a humidifier– soothing sore throats and coughs, moisturizing skin, helping plants thrive, along with its diffusing capabilities of natural aromatherapy. In addition to its sophisticated design, easy-to-use technology, and innovative features, the Dual 200S is fully equipped with:

Smart Control: Set timers and schedules, set a target humidity level, connect to voice assistants, and more.

Auto Mode: Set a target humidity level or let the humidifier adjust mist levels to maintain 40–50% relative humidity.

Long Run Time: Humidify a 290 square-foot space for up to 25 hours on the lowest setting before refilling.

Aromatherapy: Add essential oils directly into the base chamber for soothing fragrance.

Spill-Free Design: Refill the top-fill tank without having to flip anything over.

The user-friendly settings allow you to control humidifier settings, check humidity levels, set timers and create usage schedules as well as connect to voice assistant features through the VeSync app. The Dual 200S has a 3-liter tank which can produce a continuous mist for up to 25 hours on the lowest setting, allowing your living room, bedroom, and nursery to maintain healthy humidity levels throughout the day and night.

"Humidifiers are important home products to help combat dryness that often causes coughs, sore throats or dry skin that come along with the cold winter months," said Grace Yang, Founder, Chairperson, CEO, and Executive Director of parent company VeSync. "Whether it's air purification or humidification, Levoit is committed to helping families stay healthy by taking control of what happens in their own homes. Our new Dual 200s is the perfect product for everyone, and the smart features make one aspect of life just a little bit easier to control."

The 360-degree nozzle, coupled with the 2.4MHZ Atomizer, allows for the production of a fine mist at fast speeds, diffusing a refreshing and naturally fragrant mist throughout the designated living space. Equipped with a hydraulic fan and muffler technology, the Dual 200S is designed to support an uninterrupted night's sleep. Additionally, automatic settings turn the humidifier off once it reaches the set target humidity level, creating the ideal sleep environment.

For additional information on the Levoit VeSync Dual™ 200S Smart Top-Fill Humidifier, visit Levoit.com.

About Levoit:

Launched in 2016, Levoit connects homes with smart products to create clean and comfortable atmospheres. The brand's collection of air purifiers and humidifiers features industry-leading technologies and smart home applications. As part of the VeSync Family of Brands, Levoit has received worldwide recognition for its continued innovation in reliable, intuitive designs. To learn more, visit www.levoit.com.

