Levoit is a Triple Winner of the iF DESIGN AWARDs 2022

ANAHEIM, Calif., April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Levoit, the #1 selling air purifier brand in the United States*, has been chosen as a triple winner of this year's iF DESIGN AWARDs, a world-renowned design awards program. Levoit's winning products include the EverestAir (launching in Summer 2022) and the Core 600S, recognized in the air purifier categories; and the Aura Thermostat (launching in June 2022), recognized in the smart thermostat category.

EverestAir and Core 600S Aura Thermostat

The EverestAir, Core 600S and Aura Thermostat won over the 132-member jury, made up of independent experts from all over the world, with their impressive designs and unique smart capabilities, allowing users to set timers and schedules, connect to voice assistants, and more. The competition featured more than 11,000 entries from 57 countries aiming to receive the seal of quality.

"We are honored to have three of our Levoit products selected as winners of the iF DESIGN AWARDS this year," said Grace Yang, CEO of VeSync. "At Levoit, we pride ourselves on creating smart home products designed to make users lifestyles more convenient, connected and healthy. We appreciate the recognition and look forward to launching the EverestAir and Aura Thermostat later this year."

The iF DESIGN AWARDS is an annual awards program that was produced by the world's oldest independent design organization based in Hannover, iF International Forum Design GmbH.

More information about the EverestAir, Core 600S and Aura Thermostat can be found in the "Winners & Ranking" section on www.ifdesign.com. Product pages can be found at EverestAir, Core600s and Aura Thermostat.

*Source: The NPD Group / Retail Tracking Service, US unit sales, 12 months ending October 2020. Based on Amazon sales.

About Levoit:

Launched in 2016, Levoit connects homes with smart products to create clean and comfortable atmospheres. The brand's collection of air purifiers and humidifiers features industry-leading technologies and smart home applications. As part of the VeSync Family of Brands, Levoit has received worldwide recognition for its continued innovation in reliable, intuitive designs. To learn more, visit www.levoit.com.

About the iF DESIGN AWARD:

Since 1954, the iF DESIGN AWARD has been recognized as an arbiter of quality for excellent design. The iF Design brand is renowned worldwide for outstanding design services, and the iF DESIGN AWARD is one of the most important design prizes in the world. It honors design achievements in all disciplines: product, packaging, communication and service design, architecture and interior architecture as well as professional concept, user experience (UX) and user interface (UI). All award-winning entries are featured on www.ifdesign.com and published in the iF Design App.

