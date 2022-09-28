Levoit Launches First-Ever Brick and Mortar Consumer Retail Experience Inside SHOWFIELDS in New York City

The branded store activation offers the public the unique opportunity to experience and purchase Levoit's award-winning air purifiers, now through March 2023, including the new EverestAir

ANAHEIM, Calif., Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Levoit, the #1 selling air purifier brand in the US*, announces today a collaboration with SHOWFIELDS that showcases the brand's smart air purifiers and allows customers for the first time ever to test the products before purchasing. Located at 11 Bond St, New York, NY 10012, the branded Levoit pop-up activation will run through March 2023.

"We are excited for our partnership with SHOWFIELDS and the opportunity to offer our customers the chance to experience and see all of the features of our smart air purifiers in action so they can decide which one would be best for their needs," said Grace Yang, CEO and Founder of Vesync Co, Ltd. "Levoit continues to see demand for our smart air purifiers, especially the Core Series, and with the holidays quickly approaching, the timing couldn't be better for us to offer this interactive experience."

The Levoit pop-up store at SHOWFIELDS will offer select products from Levoit's Core Series collection including the:

In addition to the Core Series, Levoit's new premium smart air purifier, the EverestAir™ Smart True HEPA Air Purifier ($499.99), will also be available to be purchased and tested. Inspired by Mount Everest and the great outdoors, the EverestAir provides all the benefits of Levoit's award-winning air purifiers and features H13 True HEPA 3-stage filtration that traps at least 99.97% of 0.3-micron airborne particles. The new smart air purifier also features a comprehensive display that shows readings of PM1.0, PM2.5, and PM10, AirSight Plus™ Technology 2.0, a clean air delivery rate of 360 CFMs, and more. All Levoit products on display at SHOWFIELDS can be purchased through a QR Code and shipped directly to the customer's location of choice.

The launch of Levoit's SHOWFIELD'S activation also kicks off a two-year Levoit X (RED) partnership campaign – (Red)efining Fresh Air, which will feature a custom (RED)-themed Core 400s model. As part of the (RED) Campaign, 3% of sales of the (RED)-marked Core 400s will be donated, to the Global Fund, one of the world's largest funders for global health. The partnership will run from Oct. 1, 2022 through Sept. 30, 2024 and includes a guaranteed minimum donation of $200,000.

To learn more about Levoit and the company's award-winning smart home products, please visit Levoit.com.

*Source: The NPD Group / Retail Tracking Service, US unit sales, 12 months ending October 2020. Based on Amazon sales.

About SHOWFIELDS:

Launched in 2019, SHOWFIELDS is a lifestyle discovery store featuring rotating, themed curations of mission driven products, art, and events that can be found "IRL" for the first time. With stores in Manhattan, Miami and Los Angeles, SHOWFIELDS has created a unique opportunity for brands to run measurable retail campaigns in the world's most desirable retail locations.

About Levoit:

Launched in 2016, Levoit connects homes with award-winning smart products to create clean and comfortable atmospheres. The brand's collection of air purifiers, humidifiers and vacuums features industry-leading technologies and smart home applications. As part of the Vesync Family of Brands, Levoit has received worldwide recognition for its continued innovation in reliable, intuitive designs. To learn more, visit www.levoit.com.

