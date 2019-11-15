Levoit Launches Its First Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

The powerful Cordless 2-in-1 Stick Vacuum Cleaner features 1.5 psi / 10 kPa suction, strong enough to capture dust, pet hair, and food crumbs on both hard floors and carpets. Additionally, the roller brush is equipped with an LED light to brighten dark corners and spaces underneath furniture so you can spot hidden particles. The unique anti-clogging design of the brush prevents hair entanglement, making it easier to use and clean.

Multiple attachments help tackle every surface and crevice. The light and portable vacuum body can be detached from the stick and roller brush for handheld cleaning. The crevice nozzle reaches into cracks and corners, while the 2-in-1 brush nozzle is ideal for cleaning flat surfaces such as tables and desks, or even cloth surfaces such as sofas and chairs.

Above all, the ETL listed LVAC-120 is designed with safety and ease in mind. The handle is ergonomically designed for a comfortable grip, while the vacuum body weighs less than 3 lbs, allowing all corners of the home to be cleaned with minimal effort. Furthermore, this battery-powered appliance can run at less than 77dB of sound for up to 40 minutes, and can even be brought outside to clean a car. The vacuum can also be hung on the included wall-mount or disassembled for self-standing, compact storage.

Immediate Availability

The LVAC-120 is available now on Amazon in the US, and will soon launch in the UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Japan, and Canada. Purchase it now or as soon as it becomes available for a thorough yet easy cleaning experience.

About Levoit

Levoit thoughtfully uses sight, sound, and smell to curate a space of health and well-being through a line of beautiful and competitive premium products. Levoit believes that a quality environment is key to a restful cadence after a full day.

Arovast Corporation, the company that houses Levoit, continues to grow globally! While creating products to make life more enjoyable, we've solidified our core strengths—we excel in rapid design, innovation, and product development, and we provide a high standard of personalized customer service.

