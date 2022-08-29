Levoit Launches OasisMist Smart Humidifier, The Best At-Home Solution for Glowing, Healthy Skin

This Dual Mist Humidifier is Designed with Spa-like Features and Offers Wellness and Beauty Benefits

Download Images Here

Images Courtesy of Levoit

ANAHEIM, Calif., Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Levoit, the #1 selling air purifier brand in the US*, launches the OasisMist Smart Humidifier, a new dual mist humidifier inspired to create any environment into a spa-like experience while promoting wellness and beauty benefits. The OasisMist offers a user-friendly design, quick-humidifying technology, and sleep mode for all seasons, and produces a continuous fine mist for up to 45 hours. The OasisMist can be purchased on Levoit.com and Amazon for $89.99.

OasisMist Smart Humidifier OasisMist Smart Humidifier

The OasisMist is designed to be an at-home beauty tool that can help to combat dryness, itchy skin, chapped lips, and allergies. Plus, the OasisMist features an essential oil diffuser as well as cool and warm mist settings, creating an oasis at home with one convenient, portable device. The smart humidifier comes fully equipped with:

User-Friendly Smart app: Set timers, connect to voice assistants and change settings via the VeSync smart app

Set timers, connect to voice assistants and change settings via the VeSync smart app Quick Humidification Technology: Quickly and evenly humidify large rooms with up to 3.9 ft mist height

Quickly and evenly humidify large rooms with up to 3.9 ft mist height Plant feature: Identify plants with a photo and learn how to care for them in the VeSync app

Identify plants with a photo and learn how to care for them in the VeSync app Large 4.5-Liter Tank: Up to 45 hours of continuous mist

Up to 45 hours of continuous mist Top-Fill Design: Spill-free refills, easy to clean

Spill-free refills, easy to clean Dual Mist Humidifier: Cool mist for hot summer days, warm mist for quick humidification in winter

Cool mist for hot summer days, warm mist for quick humidification in winter Aromatherapy: Create a soothing atmosphere with essential oils

Create a soothing atmosphere with essential oils Auto Mode: Maintains your preferred humidity level with the built-in sensor that automatically adjusts the mist output

Maintains your preferred humidity level with the built-in sensor that automatically adjusts the mist output Sleep Mode: Quietest mist setting, display lights turn off for peaceful rest

"Levoit designed the OasisMist Smart Humidifier with beauty, health and wellness in mind," said Grace Yang, CEO and Founder of Vesync Co, Ltd. "Indoor pollutants can damage the skin, causing it to be dry and itchy. The OasisMist humidifier is built to produce continuous mist that can help alleviate dry and dull skin leaving it looking fresh and moisturized, and it comes equipped with aromatherapy functions, and operates at a low-level sound. This helps create a relaxing atmosphere in your own home without sacrificing fresh and healthy air quality."

The OasisMist Smart Humidifier features a large top-fill 4.5 L tank and easy-to-clean design making maintenance and operation of this humidifier simple – a convenient way to enhance the air quality and moisture levels of any living space.

For additional information on the OasisMist visit Levoit.com.

*Source: The NPD Group / Retail Tracking Service, US unit sales, 12 months ending October 2020. Based on Amazon sales.

About Levoit:

Launched in 2016, Levoit connects homes with smart products to create clean and comfortable atmospheres. The brand's collection of air purifiers and humidifiers features industry-leading technologies and smart home applications. As part of the Vesync Family of Brands, Levoit has received worldwide recognition for its continued innovation in reliable, intuitive designs. To learn more, visit www.levoit.com.

Media Contact:

Jackie Dadas-Kraper, Vice President of Public Relations

[email protected]

248.842.0597

SOURCE Levoit