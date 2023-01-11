Levoit Launches Vital 200S Air Purifier, a New Innovative Device with the High Particle Removal Rate

New Smart Air Purifier Designed to Support a Healthier Lifestyle Featuring a New Pet Mode, Powerful Purification & Smart Customizations

ANAHEIM, Calif., Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Levoit , the #1 selling air purifier brand in the US*, launches the Vital 200S Smart True HEPA Air Purifier, a new smart air purifier designed to support a healthier lifestyle while removing particles in the air with a particle removal rate at 99.97 percent to ensure the purest air quality. Featuring high-performance technology, powerful purification, and smart customizations, the Vital 200S purifies a standard bedroom (<400 square feet) in only 12 minutes, purifies a standard living room (up to 950 square feet) in just 30 minutes, and purifies rooms up to 1900 square feet in 60 minutes.

Levoit Vital 200S Air Purifier

From households with children, pets, and family members suffering from allergies to working professionals with busy lifestyles who are interested in improving their living environment, a healthier home starts with the Vital 200S Air Purifier. This unit also comes equipped with a new innovative Pet Mode feature, which efficiently filters allergens, dander, and pet odors while conserving energy.

The Vital 200S Air Purifier offers a multi-functional design, easy-to-use technology, and innovative features, such as:



U-Shaped Air Inlet: The U-Shaped air inlet is thoughtfully designed to effectively capture airborne particles from all angles allowing every breath to be refreshing. It works to capture hair and large particles while improving performance by 66 percent.

Low Energy Consumption & Low Noise Level: Automatic adjustments to low gear conserve energy for everyday use and provide uninterrupted sleep with a low noise level (24-54 dB).



Long Filter Life : Everyday usage without worrying about replacing the filters for up to a year.



True HEPA H13 Filter: H13 True HEPA Filter captures at least 99.97 percent of particles as small as 0.3 micron.

HEPA

Auto Mode: On top of the regular auto mode functions, in low-light environments, the auto mode turns the screen off and limits the fan speed to second gear for quiet cleaning at nighttime.



Infrared Dust Sensor: The sensor detects increases in airborne particles and automatically adjusts the fan speed when in auto mode. The display shows air quality by color: blue, green, yellow, and red.



Custom Sleep Mode: Schedule specific runtimes for the Vital 200S during nighttime for a quick clean before bed, white noise for falling asleep, auto mode with light detection, and more.

"At Levoit, our goal is to make living a wellness-focused lifestyle easier and that starts with clean air. Airborne particle pollutants such as dust, bacteria, and pet dander can have significant effects on allergy symptoms and respiratory diseases, so we designed the Levoit Vital 200S Air Purifier with the mission to effectively create a healthier, more breathable home for everyone year-round," said Grace Yang, CEO and Founder of Vesync Co, Ltd. "With high-performance technology, powerful purification, and smart customizations, the Vital 200S is built to ensure the purest air quality possible for not just pet owners, but for anyone looking to improve their living environment."

The Levoit Vital 200S Air Purifier is available on Levoit.com for $189.99. For additional information about Vital 200S visit Levoit.com .

*Source: The NPD Group / Retail Tracking Service, US unit sales, 12 months ending October 2020. Based on Amazon sales.

About Levoit:

Launched in 2016, Levoit connects homes with smart products to create clean and comfortable atmospheres. The brand's collection of air purifiers and humidifiers features industry-leading technologies and smart home applications. As part of the Vesync Family of Brands, Levoit has received worldwide recognition for its continued innovation in reliable, intuitive designs. To learn more, visit www.levoit.com .

