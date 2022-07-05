Levoit Launches VortexIQ™ 40 Flex Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner in United Kingdom

New smart vacuum equipped with smart features and powerful 100AW suction senses and traps dust and dirt with DPC™ Technology, maximizing battery efficiency

Available now in the UK only on Amazon.co.uk for £259.99

ANAHEIM, Calif., July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Levoit, the #1 selling air purifier brand in the US*, launches new VortexIQ™ 40 Flex Cordless Stick Vacuum in the United Kingdom, which is now available to purchase for £259.99 only on Amazon.co.uk. The VortexIQ 40 Flex Cordless Stick Vacuum is designed to make cleaning efficient and seamless, featuring Dynamic Power Control (DPC) Technology that allows the vacuum to detect debris and automatically adjust suction power levels in real-time.

From now until Monday, July 11, Levoit is offering a limited time discount that can be applied to the purchase of the VortexIQ™ 40 Flex Cordless Stick Vacuum.

The new smart vacuum offers a multi-functional and lightweight design, easy-to-use technology, and innovative features, including:

Powerful Suction: This vacuum uses 100,000 RPM (Revolutions Per Minute), VortexAir™ Technology, and a suction power of 100AW to increase the motor air duct efficiency and create a strong cyclone effect

A flexible vacuum body allows for easy access under tables, sofas, and chairs 4-Stage Filtration: Enhanced with washable dual HEPA filters, trap at least 99.99% of particles 0.3 microns airborne particles such as dust, pet dander, and bacteria †

Designed to auto-adjust the suction power to handle any level of dirt, the VortexIQ 40 Flex Vacuum also features a user-friendly LED Control Panel that allows the user to illuminate the floor to ensure that even the darkest corners are cleaned.

"Following the success for the VortexIQ 40 Cordless Stick Vacuum in the United States, Levoit saw demand for a similar model in the United Kingdom and wanted to provide families with a smart home appliance that would make cleaning simple, effective, and convenient," said Grace Yang, CEO and Founder of Vesync Co, Ltd. "This model will be exclusive to the UK market and only available on Amazon. The smart vacuum is lightweight and comes with a charging dock and accessory holder and features a user-friendly one-click dust bin making dirt removal from most surfaces a pain-free task."

Levoit is Vesyncv's air solutions brand that offers innovative products designed to foster a healthier lifestyle. To learn more about Levoit, please visit Levoit.com.

*Source: The NPD Group / Retail Tracking Service, US unit sales, 12 months ending October 2020. Based on Amazon sales.

†Achieved under laboratory conditions; results may vary.

About Levoit:

Launched in 2016, Levoit connects homes with smart products to create clean and comfortable atmospheres. The brand's collection of air purifiers and humidifiers features industry-leading technologies and smart home applications. As part of the Vesync Family of Brands, Levoit has received worldwide recognition for its continued innovation in reliable, intuitive designs. To learn more, visit www.levoit.com.

