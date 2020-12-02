LEVOLOR announces continued partnership with Habitat for Humanity and donates $1 million in building materials for second consecutive year

ATLANTA, Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LEVOLOR and Habitat for Humanity today announced their partnership is continuing for a second year with an ongoing focus on affordability for homeowners. LEVOLOR is donating an additional $1 million in cordless metal blinds and cellular shades to the global housing nonprofit for use in new Habitat homes.

LEVOLOR's contribution of cellular shades will improve energy efficiency and may lower heating and cooling bills for Habitat homeowners across the country, with window coverings designed to help keep homes warmer in the colder seasons and cooler in the warmer seasons. The donation comes at a critical time as families are still experiencing the economic turmoil caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"This year has emphasized the need for greater access to affordable housing. The lower income community has been especially hit hard during this pandemic. We are very proud and fortunate to continue our partnership with Habitat for Humanity to help make the dream of affordable home ownership a reality," said Christian Leard, President of LEVOLOR.

LEVOLOR's partnership with Habitat began in 2019 with an initial $1 million donation in window coverings. With this most recent gift, LEVOLOR joined Habitat's Homes, Communities, Hope + You global campaign as one of the initiative's first million-dollar supporters.

"We're thankful for LEVOLOR's continued support in helping families maintain affordable household expenses," said Julie Laird Davis, vice president of corporate and cause marketing partnerships at Habitat for Humanity International. "Low energy costs are especially important because families who can't afford to adequately heat or cool their homes have a higher risk of developing health issues. Affordable bills can also help households avoid a cycle of debt, and help families build a stronger future for themselves."

About Habitat for Humanity

Driven by the vision that everyone needs a decent place to live, Habitat for Humanity began in 1976 as a grassroots effort on a community farm in southern Georgia. The Christian housing organization has since grown to become a leading global nonprofit working in local communities across all 50 states in the U.S. and in more than 70 countries. Families and individuals in need of a hand up partner with Habitat for Humanity to build or improve a place they can call home. Habitat homeowners help build their own homes alongside volunteers and pay an affordable mortgage. Through financial support, volunteering or adding a voice to support affordable housing, everyone can help families achieve the strength, stability and self-reliance they need to build better lives for themselves. Through shelter, we empower. To learn more, visit habitat.org.

About LEVOLOR

Backed by a legacy of quality and performance, LEVOLOR® blinds, shades and shutters come in an assortment of fabrics, finishes and sizes, both stock and custom. Trusted for every room in the home, LEVOLOR works beautifully, today, tomorrow and every day. In 2019, LEVOLOR committed US$1 million in donated privacy blinds to Habitat for Humanity so homeowners and their families feel safe and secure in their Habitat homes.

