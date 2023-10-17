LEVR.AI POWERS OVER 1,000 SMALL BUSINESSES WITH ITS FINANCE ECOSYSTEM

News provided by

Levr.ai

17 Oct, 2023, 08:00 ET

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Levr.ai, a trailblazing fintech, is proud to continue its mission-driven commitment to revolutionize small business financing. Developing cutting-edge solutions building the ecosystem for business debt capital markets.

After announcing its pre-seed raise of $1 million, Levr.ai added two new investors WUTIF (Canada) and Colopl Next (Japan). Closing its pre-seed raise at $1.4 million, Levr.ai is ready to kick-off its Seed raise to start its next phase of growth.

Levr.ai has achieved significant growth, underscoring its commitment to small businesses and innovative financing solutions. Over 1,000+ small businesses leverage the platform to understand lending options from 35+ lending partners. Levr.ai has seen $200,000,000+ in loan request value flow through its platform with user-signup volume growing on average 30% this year.

In September 2023 the company expanded to serve small businesses in the United States. Made possible by working with funding giants like OnDeck US, 8fig, and more. Head of Partnerships, Shane Stoneman says "we're continually exploring new opportunities to reach small businesses."

At the heart of levr.ai's mission is a dedicated team of experts including the company's founders, Kaylan Pepin CEO and Roman Hartmann CTO, bring a wealth of experience in both finance and technology. They've assembled a diverse team of A-players with deep expertise from working at great software companies like Shopify, Wave Financial, Malwarebytes, Unbounce, and more. 

Levr.ai's flagship product, Intelligent Loans Marketplace, is a game-changer in the world of small business financing. Built on cutting-edge artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms, its proprietary  recommendation engine streamlines the lending process for small businesses, making it faster, more accessible, and more transparent than ever before.

Small businesses are the backbone of economies, with ~34 million businesses in the US and Canada. Around 11.5 million of these businesses apply for a loan every year and 25 million manage existing debt. Levr.ai's Head of Marketing Jennifer Daly, remarks "Levr.ai is lowering the barrier of entry to access capital for SMBs on its platform. The platform collectively enables small businesses the buying power accessible to bigger enterprises."

Key features available from Levr.ai are a better understanding of Loan Eligibility, Free Resources for faster approvals and Personalized Support from financial experts led by its Head of Business Development Tara Benson.

Kaylan Pepin, co-founder and CEO concluded, "our growth has validated that businesses need technology to assess and improve their financial position. We're excited to scale the platform to help every small business in the US and Canada looking to improve and take control of debt."

Levr.ai's mission is clear: to empower businesses by providing financial tools to thrive. Levr.ai believes that every business deserves the opportunity to succeed, and it's committed to breaking down barriers to debt capital with its AI-powered platform.

SOURCE Levr.ai

