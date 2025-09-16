Levven and Schneider Electric Canada Partner to Accelerate Smart Home Innovation

Levven Electronics Ltd

Sep 16, 2025, 10:09 ET

EDMONTON, AB, Sept. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Levven Electronics Ltd. today announced it has signed a Commercial Sales Partnership Agreement appointing Schneider Electric Canada Inc. as its sales representative for the full Levven Switched Right® product line throughout Canada. The partnership brings together Levven's builder-focused, wire-free smart‑switch technology and Schneider Electric's traditional and smart residential products and coast-to-coast sales organization to accelerate the adoption of affordable, sustainable homes.

Levven President James Keirstead said, "Schneider Electric shares our vision that every new home should be smarter, more sustainable, and more affordable to build. Their national footprint and deep relationships with electrical contractors and home builders will help us deliver that vision at scale."

"Pairing Levven's innovative Switched Right platform with our offering supports builders' growing demand for high‑efficiency, connected solutions," said David O'Reilly, Vice President, Home and Commercial Solutions, Schneider Electric Canada. "We're excited to represent a Canadian technology that reduces material waste and installation time while enhancing homeowner experience."

Under the agreement, Schneider Electric Canada will promote and solicit orders for Switched Right products, while Levven will continue to manufacture, fulfill, and provide technical training in the Canadian market.

About Levven

Levven is a Canadian manufacturer of wire‑free smart‑switch technology purpose‑built for the home building industry. The Switched Right® platform eliminates the electrical wire between switches and fixtures, reducing material use, speeding installation and enabling flexible, app‑based control for homeowners—all while cutting CO₂ emissions in every build.

For more information about Levven and its innovative technology, visit Levven.com.

SOURCE Levven Electronics Ltd

