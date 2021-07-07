Levy Architects Announces Creative Civilization As Its New Marketing Communications Agency

"We have already begun to enjoy the value of Creative Civilization's strategic leadership and innovative ideas, which perfectly fits our vision and timing of our expansive growth," said Stephen V. Levy, President and Founder of LEVY Architects. "Creative Civilization offers the sophistication of a big agency, with the personalized attention of its leadership and talented team," added Levy.

Creative Civilization's early work can be seen in its brand evolution expression through the LEVY monthly electronic newsletter, "Texas Contemporary Monthly," among other touchpoints.

"We are excited to work with LEVY at a time when the company is accelerating its presence and recognition as a premier design and architecture firm in Texas and beyond," said Gisela Girard, co-founder, and President of Creative Civilization. "LEVY produces inspiring work, which in turn inspires our marketing, creative, public relations, and social media teams to communicate and share the LEVY Architects experience," added Girard.

Since 1999, Creative Civilization has led many high-profile marketing campaigns for a wide range of clients including the City of Austin, City of San Antonio, Quest Diagnostics, Cancer Treatment Centers of America, San Antonio Spurs, San Antonio Economic Development Foundation, Housing Authority of the City of Austin, San Antonio Housing Authority, Braination, among many others.

About LEVY

LEVY is a premier architecture firm that provides integrated products and services including interiors, purchasing, and branding. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, LEVY creates an experience of design through a collaborative and personalized process to engage clients in every level of the process, building both strong foundational relationships and creative solutions. With a balance of innovation and sound principles, this unique experience is known as "Texas Contemporary." Learn more at LEVY Architects. Follow LEVY on Facebook, LinkedIn at @LEVYarchitects, and Instagram at @LEVYdesignstudio.

About Creative Civilization

Creative Civilization, headquartered in San Antonio, Texas with an office in Austin, is a nationally recognized advertising agency representing leading brands. The agency's mantra, Inspiration Is All Around Us™, fuels creative solutions across all agency disciplines. Founded in 1999 by marketing leaders Al Aguilar and Gisela Girard, Creative Civilization offers a wide range of services, strategic planning, account management, creative, media planning and buying, public relations, media relations, social media, promotions, event marketing and grassroots initiatives. For more information visit Creative Civilization.

SOURCE Creative Civilization