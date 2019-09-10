LEVY Doubles Down On Interiors & Creative Services

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, LEVY is announcing two new appointments to the firm that will greatly enhance its core services and expand its offerings in interiors and creative services. New hire Jill Pierce is the new Principal & Director of Interiors; current team member Ryan Begley is a new Principal and Director of Design & Creative Services. Together, they bolster a full-service firm focused on cohesive, collaborative projects that embody LEVY's signature Texas contemporary design.

LEVY has been a known entity in the architecture space in Austin since its founding in 2010. Recently, the firm has intentionally dropped the "Architects" in "LEVY Architects" to more accurately reflect the integrated nature of its business, eliminating any boundaries that box the firm into a single scope of work.

These two high-caliber leaders in the interiors and creative spaces are establishing LEVY as so much more - a powerful design company that takes a holistic approach every step of the way - from architecture to interior design, creative and branding.

"Traditionally, architects are known to design in a vacuum and don't collaborate from the onset of a project," said Stephen Levy, the company's founder. "We design buildings from the inside out; it's what makes us different. Jill and Ryan are both incredibly instrumental for this next phase in our company, and I am confident that they will successfully drive our creative and interior design services for some of Austin's most innovative projects."

Pierce comes to LEVY from Sixthriver, most recently serving as the firm's Principal & Director of Interior Design. She has been an integral member of the Austin interior design community for more than two decades.

"I could not be more thrilled to join this group of creatives," said Pierce. "I am inspired not only by the work Stephen and his team have been doing in Austin, but also by the way they work and grow together. It's his approach to the team's work ethic - creative and relentless - that sets their projects apart."

Begley previously held the role of Creative Director at LEVY and is being promoted to Principal. During his tenure at LEVY, Begley has been deeply ingrained in the creative side of many projects including Cork & Barrel Craft Kitchen + Microbrewery, Baldwin Sports Park and Hopdoddy Burger Bar. Before joining LEVY, he was the Lead Designer at Michael Wenrich Architects and owned a creative firm that focused on architectural photography and video production.

"I'm honored to take this next step in my career alongside this talented team of individuals. Our office is expanding far beyond just architecture and to be a part of this transformation is truly exhilarating. We are living in a fascinating age of immersive technology, and I'm excited to implement new, cutting-edge ways of experiencing design in our studio."

LEVY's work spans across all building verticals including office, civic, restaurant, hospitality, multi-family, financial, retail, industrial and residential. A few notable projects include KXAN, Univision, Uplands Corporate Center, NLAND Surf Park, Colton House Hotel, Palo Verde at Steiner Ranch, Barley Swine, Salt Traders, Mobile Loaves and Fishes, La Volpe, Prosperity, Frontier Bank, Tesla and Hopdoddy. The company currently has active projects in the works across Austin proper, Dripping Springs, Round Rock, Georgetown, Cedar Park, Leander, San Antonio and Dallas.

ABOUT LEVY ARCHITECTS

LEVY is an Austin, Texas-based architecture, interiors, and creative studio that is devoted to a thoughtful design approach that expresses the client's needs and surroundings. We approach design with a team-based mentality, and we engage every client at all levels of design. Our belief is that great relationships are the foundation of great– from the collaboration that takes place during the design-build phase to the client's experience within a finished space. Stephen Levy founded LEVY in 2010 after founding and leading his prior firm beginning in 2003.

