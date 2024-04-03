LEVY DYKEMA Announces Merger with COTERA+REED ARCHITECTS

AUSTIN, Texas, April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LEVY DYKEMA continues to expand through the recent addition of Cotera+Reed Architects into the firm. Recognized for its prolific portfolio of work and lasting impact in central Texas, the Cotera+Reed team will now operate under the LEVY DYKEMA brand at its Congress Avenue offices in downtown Austin, Texas.

"We are excited to have the legacy of Cotera+Reed Architects become a part of LEVY DYKEMA," said Stephen V. Levy, president of LEVY DYKEMA. "I am particularly pleased to have the opportunity to work with Juan Cotera FAIA, Phillip Reed FAIA, and Matt Catterall, who are all highly respected architects and visionary leaders," added Levy.

LEVY DYKEMA, with offices in Austin and Corpus Christi, expands value and benefits to their clients through the addition of Cotera+Reed's experience in civic, municipal, institutional, lower education, and higher education projects.

"By joining LEVY DYKEMA, the future of our firm is limitless," said Juan Cotera, founder of Cotera+Reed. "We are also proud of our shared core values and continued commitment of giving back to our community," added Cotera.

"The merger provides the potential to make a greater impact in the communities we serve. As part of LEVY DYKEMA, we can help build strong communities and engage in forward thinking sustainable design, but at a much larger scale," said Phillip Reed, FAIA. "It's creating more opportunities for the things that interest me most about architecture today."

"Our two firms have a shared understanding of the practice of architecture and design as a way of serving our communities and clients alike, as well as a drive to create a beautiful and sustainable built environment. This is an exciting opportunity to join LEVY DYKEMA's talented and experienced team and we want to work together to expand the reach of our architecture," said Matt Catterall.

Founded by Stephen V. Levy, Bibiana Bright Dykema, and John Dykema, LEVY DYKEMA is recognized for its Texas Contemporary TM brand of architecture and is one of the leading design firms in the Southwest.

About COTERA+REED ARCHITECTS

Cotera+Reed is an award-winning architectural practice based in Austin, Texas, founded in 2003 by Juan Cotera, FAIA, and Phillip A. Reed, FAIA. The firm enjoys a long history with a focused interest on the public sector as well as broad experience in the private sector. With a concern for the built and unbuilt environments, social consciousness and resource stewardship, direct the firm architecturally. Cotera+Reed is proud to have contributed to cultural, educational, and infrastructure projects that have shaped the City of Austin. A local leader in sustainability, with in-house LEED accredited sustainability officers, Cotera+Reed's work on the City of Austin City Hall project received a LEED Gold rating.

About LEVY DYKEMA

Recognized for its Texas Contemporary™ brand of architecture and design, LEVY DYKEMA is one of the leading firms in the Southwest providing a full range of services including architecture, interior design, and purchasing. The firm offers a collaborative and personalized process in achieving the client's vision, goals, and desired value. Signature work includes a wide range of categories including civic, office, retail, student housing, hospitality, educational, ranches, residential, and more. Headquartered in Austin, TX., LEVY DYKEMA has an office in Corpus Christi and continues to expand their footprint through new client projects and acquisitions. To learn more, visit LEVY DYKEMA and follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, and Facebook.

SOURCE LEVY DYKEMA