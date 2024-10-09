LEVY Health Secures $4.5 Million in Funding to Expedite Diagnosis and Care in Reproductive Health

The medical software company closes the care gap in reproductive health by providing clinical decision support and virtual care pathways.

LEVY Health, an innovator in the field of reproductive health technology, has raised $4.5 million led by San Francisco -based venture firm XYZ Venture Capital, with additional participation from Atlantic Labs and Possible Ventures.





Tackling the Reproductive Care Gap

Studies show that 80-85% of women are diagnosed with an endocrine disorder at least once in their lifetime, and 20% of individuals in the U.S. struggle with fertility problems. However, the shortage of women's healthcare providers and reproductive endocrinologists (REIs) leaves millions of patients facing long, excruciating wait times for diagnoses and treatment. LEVY Health bridges this gap by applying smart algorithms, enabling precision diagnostics and personalized recommendations for treatment.

Founded by three women in 2021, LEVY Health has developed clinical decision support based on medical guidelines, clinical studies, and lab data. The company's software combines health information with lab results, defining virtual care pathways for patients. Patients and providers benefit from dynamic medical history intake, automated lab orders and interpretation of results, patient triaging to lower and higher complexity treatments, patient education, and direct virtual care. LEVY Health's software supports 152 diagnoses and provides treatment recommendations in line with ASRM, ESHRE, and ACOG standards, ensuring accurate diagnoses in weeks instead of years.

"Our platform can be seen as a clinic's highly educated, virtual care coordinator, completing patient's fertility work-up and educating them about next steps," says Caroline Mitterdorfer, Co-founder and CEO of LEVY Health. "Physicians can choose at which point they'll take over, and for those customers who don't provide care themselves, we have an offering that helps them partner with providers across most US states. Either way, we enable providers to focus on treatment planning at the first consultation."

Healthcare providers using the software see a reduction in treatment timelines from an average of 145 days to just 45, with significantly less physician time required per patient. By automating many administrative tasks, LEVY Health's platform enables providers to dedicate more of their time to patient care and treatment.

The company's clients include industry leaders such as fertility, family building, and women's health benefits provider, Progyny, US fertility clinic groups Boston IVF and Texas Fertility Center, the Mexican fertility group Fertilidad Integral, as well as the US-based egg donation agency, Everie.

Plans for the Future



The global fertility market was valued at $34.7 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow to $62.8 billion by 2033. Due to the shortage of providers in the United States, clinics are increasingly turning to software solutions to improve efficiency and triaging, creating significant opportunities for companies like LEVY Health. "We started LEVY Health with a clear vision: to close the reproductive care gap and ensure that more women are accurately diagnosed in a timely manner, thereby lowering treatment costs and increasing their chances for a healthy pregnancy", says Mitterdorfer. "This funding will allow us to access more verticals in women's health and to build tailored solutions for women in different reproductive phases of their lives." The company is currently working on applications for fertility clinics, fertility benefit providers, laboratories, and biopharma companies.

"LEVY Health is demonstrating to the entire healthcare market what is possible when you build solutions that help providers expedite the parts of their job that keep them from providing the standard of care they wish they could", says Ross Fubini, Founder & Managing Partner of XYZ Venture Capital. "This makes life better for everyone – providers can serve their patients better while unlocking new revenue models, and patients themselves no longer have to sit with uncertainty during crucial moments. I have conviction this is just the beginning of the change LEVY Health is going to make."

About XYZ Venture Capital

XYZ Venture Capital is a pre-seed and seed stage venture capital firm based in San Francisco. Founded in 2017, it's known for its investments in Anduril and other emerging leaders in public sector and defence technology, as well as in breakout startups Verkada, Newfront Insurance, Apex Space, and Chapter. The XYZ team looks to invest in founders with lived experience and key insights into tech-forgotten industries, and specialises in helping them optimise their future rounds of funding. More at xyz.vc .

