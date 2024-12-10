Levy Konigsberg Attorneys Amber Long and Rebecca Kimmel File 20 Sexual Abuse Lawsuits against Four Winds Hospital in Westchester County

NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Levy Konigsberg attorneys Amber Long and Rebecca Kimmel filed 20 lawsuits today arising from childhood sexual abuse at Four Winds Hospital, which provides inpatient and outpatient mental health and psychiatric treatment for children, adolescents, and adults. Although Four Winds Hospital purports to provide safe and effective care to its patients, former patients have come forward asserting widespread sexual abuse committed and enabled by staff. These men and women who sought psychiatric treatment as children were deeply scarred and traumatized by the childhood sexual abuse they suffered at Four Winds Hospital, as detailed in the complaints.

Four Winds Hospital continues to operate at its locations in Westchester and Saratoga Springs and continues to advertise the safety and healing nature of its facilities.

Our legal team is leading the way in investigating sexual abuse claims from survivors of sexual abuse committed at Four Winds Hospital and other youth serving residential treatment facilities in New York. The 20 Four Winds Hospital sexual abuse lawsuits were filed today in Westchester County Supreme Court.

Leading the Way for Survivors of Childhood Sexual Abuse

Levy Konigsberg and its team of dedicated trial attorneys are at the forefront of childhood sexual abuse litigation, having filed hundreds of lawsuits nationwide on behalf of survivors.

In announcing this week's filings, Levy Konigsberg Partner Amber Long stated:

"It is outrageous that the perpetrators in these cases are the very adult staff members that were entrusted with keeping our clients safe while they were at their most vulnerable. Sexual abuse in institutional settings is usually not just the result of the perpetrator's evil. Rather, as seen in these cases against Four Winds, the incidences of abuse are so widespread and rampant that the abuse of our clients could not have occurred but for negligence, or worse, on the part of Four Winds. Our clients, most of whom were children when they were patients at Four Winds' hospitals, suffered horribly as a result of the abuse they endured. They have courageously stepped forward to seek justice and accountability, and it is an honor to represent them in this fight."

Levy Konigsberg represents hundreds of survivors of sexual abuse at residential treatment facilities and plans to continue fighting tirelessly on their behalf.

Levy Konigsberg is a nationwide trial law firm with a proven track record of representing survivors of sexual abuse.



Media Contact: Attorney Amber Long; [email protected]

