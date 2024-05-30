Levy Konigsberg Attorneys Anna Kull and Matthew Shock filed a lawsuit this week against Delaware County on behalf of 3 brave survivors of childhood sexual abuse stemming from the County's failure to protect them while confined at Delaware County Juvenile Detention Center ("DCJDC") in Pennsylvania

NEW YORK, May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Delaware County is a local government agency of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania that has operated juvenile detention facilities, such as Delaware County Juvenile Detention Center ("DCJDC"), with the intended purpose of providing safe and effective rehabilitative residential programs for at-risk youth at its facilities. However, over the last few years, numerous investigations and reports have revealed that children were being sexually abused at DCJDC for decades, yet the County turned a blind eye to the crimes committed against them.

Despite years of sexual abuse perpetrated by staff members at DCJDC, the County continued operating such facility in Pennsylvania for decades until the facility lost its license and was ultimately closed in 2021. Now, the County is planning to demolish the facility and reestablish a brand new juvenile detention center in its place.

Our legal team is leading the way in investigating sexual abuse claims from survivors of childhood sexual abuse committed at DCJDC and other juvenile facilities in Pennsylvania.

Leading the Way for Survivors of Childhood Sexual Abuse

Levy Konigsberg and its team of dedicated trial attorneys are at the forefront of childhood sexual abuse litigation, having filed hundreds of lawsuits nationwide on behalf of survivors.

In announcing this week's filing, Levy Konigsberg Partner Anna Kull stated:

"The lack of oversight, cover-ups, and systemic failures created a culture of widespread violence and sexual abuse amongst the children at DCJDC. For years, the culture of abuse at DCJDC not only worsened, but went completely ignored, leading countless children to fall prey to sexual violence. Survivors will finally have the opportunity to have their voices heard in seeking to hold the abusers and the institutions that enabled them accountable. These lawsuits are a vital step in exposing and correcting the failures within Pennsylvania's Juvenile Detention System that have been ongoing for decades."

Levy Konigsberg represents hundreds of survivors of sexual abuse at Pennsylvania juvenile detention centers and plans to continue fighting tirelessly on their behalf.

Levy Konigsberg is a nationwide trial law firm with a proven track record of representing survivors of sexual abuse. We have the strength, size, and resources needed to file lawsuits against government agencies, religious groups, medical institutions, and more. If you want to know if you can file a claim for child sexual abuse that occurred at DCJDC, or another juvenile detention center in Pennsylvania, then speak with our team today.

