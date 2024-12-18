Levy Konigsberg Attorneys Anna Kull and Shaunna Lazzaro File 5 Sexual Abuse Lawsuits Against the Children's Village in Westchester County

NEW YORK, Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Levy Konigsberg attorneys Anna Kull and Shaunna Lazzaro filed five lawsuits today arising from childhood sexual abuse at the Children's Village, which operates residential treatment facilities for vulnerable at-risk youth in foster care. Although the Children's Village purports to provide a safe facility fostering education, structure, and life skills, former residents have come forward asserting widespread sexual abuse enabled and perpetrated by its staff. The survivors of sexual abuse at Children's Village were and continue to be traumatized by the childhood sexual abuse they suffered, as detailed in the complaints.

The Children's Village continues to operate various programs and residences, including the residential facility in Dobbs Ferry, Westchester County, New York. The Dobbs Ferry campus maintains the message that it provides foster children with emotional and behavioral challenges a place to reside and grow so they may become successful in society.

Our legal team is leading the way in investigating sexual abuse claims from survivors of sexual abuse committed at the Children's Village and other youth serving residential foster care facilities in New York. The five Children's Village sexual abuse lawsuits were filed today in Westchester County Supreme Court and supplement Levy Konigsberg's six other lawsuits against the Children's Village already pending in the five boroughs.

Leading the Way for Survivors of Childhood Sexual Abuse

Levy Konigsberg and its team of dedicated trial attorneys are at the forefront of childhood sexual abuse litigation, having filed thousands of lawsuits nationwide on behalf of survivors.

In announcing this week's filings, Levy Konigsberg Partner Anna Kull stated:

"The lawsuits filed against The Children's Village underscore a harrowing systemic issue where institutions charged with the care and protection of vulnerable children instead fail them. Children's Village purports to serve youth in foster care, the juvenile justice system, undocumented children, and homeless teens – minors who undoubtedly require heightened care and supervision. Tragically, these cases reveal a deeply rooted pattern of negligence, sexual abuse, and institutional betrayal that cannot be ignored. Survivors coming forward are not only seeking justice but are shining a light on the urgent need for accountability and reform in organizations like Children's Village who operate residential treatment facilities serving at-risk youth."

Levy Konigsberg represents hundreds of survivors of sexual abuse at residential foster care facilities and plans to continue fighting tirelessly on their behalf.

