Levy Konigsberg Attorneys John Guinan and Christopher Ganz have filed lawsuits on behalf of twelve men who were sexually abused by adult staff members when they were confined as children at St. Gabriel's Hall, a juvenile detention facility in Audubon, Pennsylvania

NEW YORK, June 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Levy Konigsberg has filed a lawsuit on behalf of twelve survivors of sexual abuse against St. Gabriel's Hall, a juvenile detention center in Audubon, Pennsylvania, alleging that St. Gabriel's and its owners and operators failed to protect children from rampant sexual abuse perpetrated by its adult employees. The lawsuit, brought on behalf of twelve men who were abused as children there, is the latest in a string of juvenile detention abuse lawsuits spearheaded by Levy Konigsberg.

Despite the widespread and well-known sexual abuse of minor residents at St. Gabriel's Hall, little has been done to protect these children or to punish their abusers. It is this pattern of negligence on the part of St. Gabriel's Hall that prompted this lawsuit. The shocking negligence that facilitated the sexual abuse of far too many minors at the facility is detailed in the complaint that was filed this week.

In announcing today's lawsuit, Levy Konigsberg Partner John Guinan stated:

"Our clients were sent to St. Gabriel's with the promise of a structured setting focused on rehabilitation. They should have been safe there, but instead, they were trapped in a corrosive environment where they were used and abused by the very staff members who were supposed to promote their wellbeing. Many of them were groomed, degraded, threatened, and without any means of protection. This abdication of oversight compels accountability of both the facility as well as the predatory abusers. Although St. Gabriel's closed in 2020, the countless stories of abuse cannot stay buried; filing these lawsuits brought by these brave survivors and exposing the rampant abuse inflicted on children at this facility is just the first step toward upending the power dynamic that facilitated this abuse.

We are honored to pursue justice on behalf of these survivors, but most Pennsylvania sex abuse survivors are not able to have their voices heard in this way. This is because Pennsylvania lawmakers have not passed a revival law to allow these suits to proceed. Levy Konigsberg represents hundreds of Pennsylvania clergy abuse survivors whose voices are currently silenced and who are unable to seek justice under the current laws. This must change, and lawmakers must act immediately to protect children."

Levy Konigsberg has filed hundreds of lawsuits on behalf of survivors of sexual abuse nationwide and is at the forefront of litigation in New York, Maryland, New Jersey, Illinois, and other states. These lawsuits have been covered by numerous news outlets in articles highlighting the stories of brave survivors whose voices are finally being heard. Interested parties may review such articles here: [1] [2] [3] [4] [5] [6].

Levy Konigsberg represents hundreds of survivors of child sexual abuse at Pennsylvania's juvenile detention facilities and plans to continue fighting tirelessly on their behalf.

For additional information about Pennsylvania juvenile detention center sex abuse lawsuits spearheaded by Levy Konigsberg, media members and journalists are encouraged to reach out to Attorney John Guinan by using the law firm's contact form: https://www.levylaw.com/contact-us/

Media Contact: Attorney John Guinan; [email protected]

