Levy Konigsberg Files Lawsuit on Behalf of 50 Men Who Were Sexually Abused as Juveniles at the New Jersey Training School

Levy Konigsberg Attorneys Moshe Maimon and Clark Binkley have filed a lawsuit on behalf of fifty men who suffered sexual abuse when they were confined as juveniles at the New Jersey Training School, one of New Jersey's oldest juvenile detention facilities.

NEW YORK, Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Levy Konigsberg has filed a lawsuit against the State of New Jersey, alleging that the state failed to protect children from decades of sexual abuse at one of New Jersey's oldest and most controversial juvenile detention centers, the New Jersey Training School ("NJTS"). The lawsuit, brought on behalf of 50 men who were abused as children at NJTS, is the latest in a string of juvenile detention abuse lawsuits spearheaded by Levy Konigsberg nationwide.

As detailed in the lawsuit, NJTS has for decades been an embarrassment for New Jersey and its mismanaged juvenile detention system. As early as the 1980s, reports emerged of the horrific conditions at NJTS and other state-run juvenile detention centers, including incidents of sexual abuse. At the time, the head of the state's Juvenile Justice Monitoring Unit noted that conditions at these facilities were likely to lead to increased rates of abuse. Unfortunately, the warning signs went ignored by the state, and in 2010, the U.S. Department of Justice issued a report finding NJTS to have one of the highest rates of sexual abuse among juvenile detention facilities nationwide. As a result of the state's failure to act, generations of children suffered sexual abuse at the hands of guards, counselors, and other staff members who were supposed to be looking out for them.

The suit filed by Levy Konigsberg was brought under New Jersey's Child Sexual Abuse Act ("CSAA"), a 2019 law that expanded the statute of limitations for filing civil lawsuits in cases of child sexual abuse. Most of the survivors seeking justice in this lawsuit were abused many years ago, some as far back as the 1970s, suffering in silence until their claims were finally made possible by the CSAA. Despite the years and decades separating their experiences, the fifty men whose claims were filed today experienced disturbingly similar patterns of abuse, evidencing a systemic failure by the state to protect the children in its care.

In announcing the NJTS lawsuit, Levy Konigsberg Partner Moshe Maimon stated:

"Young boys were entrusted into the care and custody of the New Jersey Training School. Instead, they lived in a hotbed of severe and widespread sexual abuse that lasted for decades. The state must end the culture of silence and coverups – and finally take responsibility for its breach of trust.

This lawsuit is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the damage caused by a broken juvenile justice system."

Levy Konigsberg has filed hundreds of lawsuits on behalf of survivors of sexual abuse nationwide, and is at the forefront of litigation regarding abuse in juvenile detention centers. The Baltimore Sun and The Associated Press have covered Levy Konigsberg's recent lawsuits on behalf of dozens of men and women who had been sexually abused as children at Maryland's various detention facilities. Interested parties can read the articles here, here, and here.

Levy Konigsberg represents over 150 survivors of sexual abuse at New Jersey's juvenile detention facilities and plans to continue fighting tirelessly on their behalf.

