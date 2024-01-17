Levy Konigsberg Files Lawsuit on Behalf of 50 Men Who Were Sexually Abused as Juveniles at the New Jersey Training School

News provided by

Levy Konigsberg

17 Jan, 2024, 12:19 ET

Levy Konigsberg Attorneys Moshe Maimon and Clark Binkley have filed a lawsuit on behalf of fifty men who suffered sexual abuse when they were confined as juveniles at the New Jersey Training School, one of New Jersey's oldest juvenile detention facilities.

NEW YORK, Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Levy Konigsberg has filed a lawsuit against the State of New Jersey, alleging that the state failed to protect children from decades of sexual abuse at one of New Jersey's oldest and most controversial juvenile detention centers, the New Jersey Training School ("NJTS"). The lawsuit, brought on behalf of 50 men who were abused as children at NJTS, is the latest in a string of juvenile detention abuse lawsuits spearheaded by Levy Konigsberg nationwide.

As detailed in the lawsuit, NJTS has for decades been an embarrassment for New Jersey and its mismanaged juvenile detention system. As early as the 1980s, reports emerged of the horrific conditions at NJTS and other state-run juvenile detention centers, including incidents of sexual abuse. At the time, the head of the state's Juvenile Justice Monitoring Unit noted that conditions at these facilities were likely to lead to increased rates of abuse. Unfortunately, the warning signs went ignored by the state, and in 2010, the U.S. Department of Justice issued a report finding NJTS to have one of the highest rates of sexual abuse among juvenile detention facilities nationwide. As a result of the state's failure to act, generations of children suffered sexual abuse at the hands of guards, counselors, and other staff members who were supposed to be looking out for them.

The suit filed by Levy Konigsberg was brought under New Jersey's Child Sexual Abuse Act ("CSAA"), a 2019 law that expanded the statute of limitations for filing civil lawsuits in cases of child sexual abuse. Most of the survivors seeking justice in this lawsuit were abused many years ago, some as far back as the 1970s, suffering in silence until their claims were finally made possible by the CSAA. Despite the years and decades separating their experiences, the fifty men whose claims were filed today experienced disturbingly similar patterns of abuse, evidencing a systemic failure by the state to protect the children in its care.

In announcing the NJTS lawsuit, Levy Konigsberg Partner Moshe Maimon stated:

"Young boys were entrusted into the care and custody of the New Jersey Training School. Instead, they lived in a hotbed of severe and widespread sexual abuse that lasted for decades. The state must end the culture of silence and coverups – and finally take responsibility for its breach of trust.

This lawsuit is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the damage caused by a broken juvenile justice system."

Levy Konigsberg has filed hundreds of lawsuits on behalf of survivors of sexual abuse nationwide, and is at the forefront of litigation regarding abuse in juvenile detention centers. The Baltimore Sun and The Associated Press have covered Levy Konigsberg's recent lawsuits on behalf of dozens of men and women who had been sexually abused as children at Maryland's various detention facilities. Interested parties can read the articles here, here, and here.

Levy Konigsberg represents over 150 survivors of sexual abuse at New Jersey's juvenile detention facilities and plans to continue fighting tirelessly on their behalf.

For additional information about childhood sexual abuse lawsuits spearheaded by Levy Konigsberg, media members and journalists are encouraged to reach out to Attorney Moshe Maimon by using the law firm's contact form: https://www.levylaw.com/contact-us/

Media Contact: Moshe S. Maimon [email protected]

SOURCE Levy Konigsberg

Also from this source

Levy Konigsberg Files Lawsuit on Behalf of 37 Men Who Were Sexually Abused as Juveniles at Maryland's Charles H. Hickey, Jr. School

Levy Konigsberg Files Lawsuit on Behalf of 37 Men Who Were Sexually Abused as Juveniles at Maryland's Charles H. Hickey, Jr. School

Levy Konigsberg has filed a lawsuit against the State of Maryland, alleging that the Maryland Department of Juvenile Services ("DJS") failed to...
Levy Konigsberg Files Lawsuit on Behalf of 20 Women Who Were Sexually Abused as Juveniles at Maryland's Waxter Children's Center

Levy Konigsberg Files Lawsuit on Behalf of 20 Women Who Were Sexually Abused as Juveniles at Maryland's Waxter Children's Center

Levy Konigsberg has filed a lawsuit against the State of Maryland, alleging that the Maryland Department of Juvenile Services ("DJS") failed to...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Children

Image1

Diversity, Equity & Inclusion

Image1

Legal Issues

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.