Levy Konigsberg Files Lawsuit on Behalf of 63 Men and Women Who Were Sexually Abused as Children at Maryland's Juvenile Detention Facilities

News provided by

Levy Konigsberg

08 Feb, 2024, 13:13 ET

Levy Konigsberg Attorneys Jerome Block and Clark Binkley have filed a lawsuit on behalf of 63 men and women who suffered sexual abuse when they were confined as children at Maryland's juvenile detention facilities, bringing the total number of claims to 200.

NEW YORK, Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Levy Konigsberg has filed a lawsuit against the State of Maryland, alleging that the Maryland Department of Juvenile Services ("DJS") failed to protect children from rampant sexual abuse at 15 of the state's juvenile detention facilities. The lawsuit, brought on behalf of 63 men and women who were abused as children at various detention facilities, is the latest in a string of Maryland juvenile detention abuse lawsuits spearheaded by Levy Konigsberg.

As detailed in the lawsuit, Maryland's juvenile detention system has for generations "allowed a culture of abuse to flourish" across its many prison-like detention facilities. Widespread reports and investigations into the traumatizing environment and violently abusive staff went ignored by DJS, allowing untold numbers of children to suffer sexual abuse at the hands of guards, counselors, and other staff members who were supposed to be looking out for them.

The suit filed by Levy Konigsberg, and co-counsel Brown Kiely LLP, was brought under the recently enacted Maryland Child Victims Act ("CVA"), a law that eliminated the statute of limitations for filing civil lawsuits in cases of child sexual abuse. Many of the survivors seeking justice in this lawsuit were abused years, even decades, ago, suffering in silence until their claims were finally made possible last year by the CVA. Despite the years and decades separating their experiences, the 63 men and women whose claims were filed today experienced disturbingly similar patterns of abuse across 15 different facilities, evidencing a systemic failure by DJS to protect the children in its care.

In announcing today's lawsuit filed on behalf of 63 men and women, Levy Konigsberg Partner Jerome Block stated:

"A child who is sent to any juvenile facility should be provided with a safe environment. Instead, our clients were sexually abused as children by State employees that were supposed to keep them safe. The sexual abuse inflicted on our clients was horrific and occurred at juvenile detention facilities throughout the State of Maryland going back many decades."

Levy Konigsberg has filed hundreds of lawsuits on behalf of survivors of sexual abuse nationwide, and is at the forefront of CVA litigation in Maryland, having filed some of the first lawsuits about the widespread sexual abuse in Maryland's juvenile detention facilities. The Baltimore Sun and The Associated Press have covered Levy Konigsberg's recent lawsuits on behalf of dozens of men and women who had been sexually abused as children at Maryland's Cheltenham Youth Detention Center, Thomas J.S. Waxter Children's Center, and Charles H. Hickey, Jr. School. Interested parties can read the articles here, here, and here.

Levy Konigsberg represents over 400 survivors of sexual abuse at Maryland's juvenile detention facilities and plans to continue fighting tirelessly on their behalf.

For additional information about childhood sexual abuse lawsuits spearheaded by Levy Konigsberg, media members and journalists are encouraged to reach out to Attorney Jerome Block by using the law firm's contact form: https://www.levylaw.com/contact-us/

Media Contact: Attorney Jerome Block; [email protected] 

SOURCE Levy Konigsberg

Also from this source

Levy Konigsberg Files Lawsuit on Behalf of 50 Men Who Were Sexually Abused as Juveniles at the New Jersey Training School

Levy Konigsberg Files Lawsuit on Behalf of 50 Men Who Were Sexually Abused as Juveniles at the New Jersey Training School

Levy Konigsberg has filed a lawsuit against the State of New Jersey, alleging that the state failed to protect children from decades of sexual abuse...
Levy Konigsberg Files Lawsuit on Behalf of 37 Men Who Were Sexually Abused as Juveniles at Maryland's Charles H. Hickey, Jr. School

Levy Konigsberg Files Lawsuit on Behalf of 37 Men Who Were Sexually Abused as Juveniles at Maryland's Charles H. Hickey, Jr. School

Levy Konigsberg has filed a lawsuit against the State of Maryland, alleging that the Maryland Department of Juvenile Services ("DJS") failed to...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Legal Issues

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.