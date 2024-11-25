Levy Konigsberg Files Lawsuits on Behalf of Eleven Survivors of Sexual Abuse at County Juvenile Detention Centers Across New Jersey

NEW YORK, Nov. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Levy Konigsberg attorneys Moshe Maimon and Corey Briskin filed lawsuits on behalf of nine men and two women who suffered childhood sexual abuse during their confinement at juvenile detention centers across New Jersey, including Cumberland County Juvenile Detention Center ("CCJDC"), Passaic County Youth Detention Center ("PCYDC"), Mercer County Youth Detention Center ("MCYDC"), and Hudson County Juvenile Detention Center ("HCJDC").

Levy Konigsberg sued Cumberland County, Passaic County, Mercer County, and Hudson County in four separate lawsuits, each including multiple survivors alleging that the County failed to protect children from rampant sexual abuse at its juvenile detention center. The lawsuits, brought on behalf of eleven survivors of sexual abuse at CCJDC, PCYDC, MCYDC, and HCJDC, are the latest in a string of New Jersey juvenile detention abuse lawsuits spearheaded by Levy Konigsberg.

As detailed in the complaints, there is a well-documented history of abuse at each County's juvenile detention center, with reports of abusive practices dating back to early 1980s. In 2012, the United States Department of Justice issued a report finding that New Jersey has some of the highest rates of sexual abuse among juvenile detention facilities nationwide and that much of this abuse goes unreported. As a result of the Counties' failures, children suffered abuse at the hands of the officers who were responsible for their care.

The suits filed by Levy Konigsberg were brought under New Jersey's Child Sexual Abuse Act ("CSAA"), a 2019 law that expanded the statute of limitations for filing civil lawsuits in cases of child sexual abuse. Most of the survivors seeking justice in these lawsuits were abused many years ago, some as far back as the 1980s, suffering in silence until their claims were finally made possible by the CSAA. Despite the years separating their experiences, the men and women whose claims were filed this week experienced disturbingly similar patterns of abuse, evidencing each County's systemic failure to protect the children in its care.

In announcing this week's filings, Levy Konigsberg Partner Moshe Maimon stated:

"For too long, vulnerable children in the custody of Cumberland, Passaic, Mercer, and Hudson Counties have suffered unthinkable abuse at their respective juvenile detention centers—victims of a broken juvenile justice system. Each County had a responsibility to these children and failed to uphold that responsibility."

Levy Konigsberg has filed hundreds of lawsuits on behalf of survivors of sexual abuse nationwide and is at the forefront of sex abuse litigation filed under the CSAA in New Jersey, having filed a string of groundbreaking lawsuits about the widespread sexual abuse in the State's juvenile detention facilities. Earlier this year, the Associated Press covered Levy Konigsberg's lawsuit on behalf of 50 men who were abused at the New Jersey Training School, known as Jamesburg. Interested parties can read the article here. Since then, Levy Konigsberg has filed separate lawsuits on behalf of scores of men and women who were sexually abused when they were minors in juvenile detention facilities across New Jersey.

Levy Konigsberg represents hundreds of survivors of sexual abuse at New Jersey juvenile detention facilities and plans to continue fighting tirelessly on their behalf.

