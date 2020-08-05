Lew Temple To Guest Tonight on "Dead Talk" Live
Aug 05, 2020, 12:47 ET
MANASSAS, Va., Aug. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Part of the "Walking Dead Now" Social Media Network with over 325,000 combined followers and TWDNow Productions, "Dead Talk" Live is simultaneously live streamed daily at 9:30PM ET to YouTube, Instagram, Facebook & Twitter. All information about the show can be found by visiting https://deadtalklive.com
Lew Temple will be the guest tonight, Wednesday August 5th, 2020 on "Dead Talk" Live at 9:30PM Eastern Time. You can watch the live stream on YouTube, Instagram, Facebook & Twitter. "Walking Dead Now" social media links can be found at https://deadtalklive.com. Sabrina Gennarino will appear as a guest on Sunday August 9th and Michael E. Satrazemis will be a guest in late August.
Stay tuned as more guests will be announced.
For more information about the show, recent episodes, featured episodes and upcoming guests please visit https://deadtalklive.com.
For Further Information contact:
John Vizaniaris
Phone: 650-308-4023
email: [email protected]
SOURCE TWDNow Productions