Lew Temple To Guest Tonight on "Dead Talk" Live

Aug 05, 2020, 12:47 ET

MANASSAS, Va., Aug. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Part of the "Walking Dead Now" Social Media Network with over 325,000 combined followers and TWDNow Productions, "Dead Talk" Live is simultaneously live streamed daily at 9:30PM ET to YouTube, Instagram, Facebook & Twitter. All information about the show can be found by visiting https://deadtalklive.com

Lew Temple Is Our Special Guest on "Dead Talk" Live
Lew Temple will be the guest tonight, Wednesday August 5th, 2020 on "Dead Talk" Live at 9:30PM Eastern Time. You can watch the live stream on YouTube, Instagram, Facebook & Twitter. "Walking Dead Now" social media links can be found at https://deadtalklive.com. Sabrina Gennarino will appear as a guest on Sunday August 9th and Michael E. Satrazemis will be a guest in late August.

Stay tuned as more guests will be announced.

For more information about the show, recent episodes, featured episodes and upcoming guests please visit https://deadtalklive.com.

